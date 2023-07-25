Aviation Museum of Kentucky and Accelecom Drive Growth in Kentucky's Aviation Industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the visitor and summer camp experience, The Aviation Museum of Kentucky has entered into an agreement with Accelecom , a leading fiber-based broadband provider for next-gen, secure and scalable high-speed, modern connectivity. Increased capacity and reliability of their broadband services allow the Museum to educate visitors about the science of flight and aviation history within Kentucky, while building the industry's next generation of home-grown professional aviation talent.

The Museum, located within a 40-year-old hanger at Lexington's Blue Grass Field, previously had unreliable service due to antiquated wiring and the inability to run new lines at the airport. Accelecom established a Gigabit connection with its next-generation network to boost the museum's platform for learning for both the public and individuals interested in aviation as a profession.

"The Museum's mission is important to the economic development of Kentucky," said Jim McCormick, Chairman of the Board of the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. "We are gearing up to host 10 to 17-year-old students at our Aviation Summer Camp, a staple of Museum programming over the past 20 years. The camp is more than just flying a plane; it exposes students to what aviation is about and the wide variety of careers supporting it. We now can incorporate real-time weather updates and content from the internet due to the reliable service provided by Accelecom."

Kentucky is a leader in shaping the aviation field. The Accelecom enhanced connectivity allows the Museum to demonstrate how aviation is not just a hobby but a lifelong career. Visitors and campers will now have additional ways to experience the Museum's mission to illustrate the variety of roles within aviation, from pilots to mechanics to meteorologists, and controllers, that strengthen the Kentucky economy.

"Accelecom furnished a comprehensive networking solution tailored to fulfill the technical and service requirements of The Aviation Museum of Kentucky. This collaboration is empowering Kentucky students to acquire new skills and prepare for success in the digital economy," said Kim Epley, Chief Commercial Officer, Accelecom.

About Aviation Museum of Kentucky

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to inspiring the future of aviation. Founded in 1978, the museum has become a leading aviation education and history resource. The museum's collection includes over 20,000 square feet of exhibit space, a library, and an aircraft restoration and repair shop. The museum also offers a variety of educational programs for students of all ages, including summer camps, field trips, and lectures. The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is committed to providing visitors with a unique and engaging experience that will spark their interest in aviation and is open to the public.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter .

