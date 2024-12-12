Aviation Safety Solutions and Corporate Aviation Security International Join Forces to Fill Needed Gap in Aviation Safety and Security

JANESVILLE, Wis., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Safety Solutions, a leader in Safety Management Systems (SMS) consulting, and Corporate Aviation Security International (CASI), a veteran-owned and operated provider of specialized security services for business aviation, are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to address a significant security shortfall in the corporate aviation industry.

Corporate Aviation Security International

"Over the last two years our clients have expressed a strong desire for a more formal and comprehensive approach to security solutions when it comes to traveling with their teams around the globe. And recently, that need has been underscored dramatically by current events," said Amanda Ferraro, CEO of Aviation Safety Solutions. "Our partnership brings a whole new perspective and set of solutions to the industry that hasn't been addressed holistically before."

The new partnership leverages Aviation Safety Solutions' unparalleled expertise in SMS implementation and management alongside CASI's proven capabilities in vulnerability assessments, training, and consulting, to include travel support. Together, the organizations will provide comprehensive solutions to address the increasing challenges faced by flight departments, executives, and aviation professionals in a dangerous world.

"In today's environment, security risk vulnerabilities and safety are more interconnected than ever," said Ferraro, "Partnering with CASI allows us to integrate proven disaster mitigation security measures into our SMS frameworks, ensuring our clients receive robust, end-to-end safety and security solutions aimed at today's threats."

CASI was created in response to the severe lack of proactive security procedures and resources required for flight departments to operate successfully around the globe. Today, it discreetly provides specialized services and tailored strategies to protect high-profile individuals, executives and their families, and aircrew and aircraft, during travel. The services include detailed threat assessments, training, vetting ground transportation, and expert team members experienced in managing threats in high-risk environments.

"We developed these pro-active support services to help mitigate the real and constant threats faced by executives and their flight departments during global operations," said Daniel Foust, Founder of CASI. "Our goal is to deliver proven solutions and consistent support, enabling our clients to focus on their missions with confidence and peace of mind.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Through this collaboration, clients will benefit from a seamless integration of advanced safety and security services, including:

Safety Management Systems (SMS) Consulting: SMS training and implementation solutions in alignment with ICAO Annex 19 and FAA Part 5 SMS regulation and standards.





SMS training and implementation solutions in alignment with ICAO Annex 19 and FAA Part 5 SMS regulation and standards. Customized Security Consulting: Professional security support for executives and their flight departments, including vetting ground transportation and travel support teams at their destinations.





Professional security support for executives and their flight departments, including vetting ground transportation and travel support teams at their destinations. Risk and Threat Assessments: Tailored analyses to identify and mitigate potential risks to individuals, crews, and assets.





Tailored analyses to identify and mitigate potential risks to individuals, crews, and assets. Customized Training Programs: Scenarios focused on Personal Security Management, World Travel Advice, Active Shooter Survival, and other critical security topics.





Scenarios focused on Personal Security Management, World Travel Advice, Active Shooter Survival, and other critical security topics. Executive and Aircrew Consulting: Expert advice on safeguarding operations and personal security during global travel.

About Aviation Safety Solutions

Aviation Safety Solutions specializes in the development and implementation of SMS for the aviation industry, helping operators comply with international and national safety standards. Their tailored consulting services aim to elevate safety culture and operational resilience.(avsafetysolutions.com)

About Corporate Aviation Security International

Corporate Aviation Security International (CASI), a veteran-owned organization based in Colorado, provides security assessments, training, and consulting services to support flight departments and enhance the security of their executives, flight crews, and aircraft, at home and at their global destinations. (casiprotects.com)

For more information, visit https://www.avsafetysolutions.com and https://casiprotects.com

SOURCE Aviation Safety Solutions