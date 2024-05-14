Aviation Safety Solutions Helps Air Transport Service Gain FAA Part 5 SMS Approval

GOODYEAR, Ariz., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Safety Solutions, a leading provider in aviation safety management systems, is proud to announce that Air Transport Service has successfully obtained FAA Part 5 SMS approval under the FAA SMS Voluntary Program. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Air Transport Service, showcasing their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Aviation Safety Solutions played a crucial role in this accomplishment by offering expert guidance through their comprehensive product offerings, including the FAA SMS Workshop, tailored FAA/ICAO SMS Manuals, and a dedicated Safety Assistance Program for implementation. These services are designed to equip aviation operators with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of SMS compliance effectively.

Amanda Ferraro, CEO of Aviation Safety Solutions remarked, "We are thrilled to see Air Transport Service achieve FAA Part 5 SMS approval. This success is a testament to the effectiveness of our tailored workshops and safety programs. Our goal at Aviation Safety Solutions is to empower our clients not only to meet but exceed FAA safety standards, ensuring a safer future for the aviation industry."

John Scotto, President of Air Transport Service, emphasized the significance of safety in their operations, stating, "Safety is a paramount part of every decision we make, and I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished. The expertise and support from Aviation Safety Solutions were invaluable in our journey to obtaining FAA Part 5 SMS approval. Their detailed approach and practical training have significantly enhanced our safety management capabilities, setting a new standard within our operations."

This partnership between Aviation Safety Solutions and Air Transport Service highlights the importance of advanced safety training and resources in achieving rigorous regulatory approvals. Aviation Safety Solutions continues to lead the way in safety management, offering a range of services tailored to the needs of the aviation community.

About Aviation Safety Solutions: Aviation Safety Solutions, founded in 2013 and led by Amanda Ferraro as CEO, is a globally recognized leader in the application of aviation best practices and standards. Our mission is to provide the aviation industry with unparalleled safety expertise through customized consulting, auditing, training, and development services. With a steadfast commitment to safety training and emergency preparedness, Aviation Safety Solutions prioritizes excellence in safety across the aviation sector.

