Aviation Scholarships Offered by Westchester Aviation Association in Partnership with Academy of Aviation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westchester Aviation Association (WAA), a non-profit organization representing general aviation at Westchester County Airport and Academy of Aviation, a flight school located at the airport, have collaborated to provide scholarships for those who aspire to become pilots.

The two WAA Bill Weaver Aviation Scholarship will be awarded in the amounts $7,000 and $3,000 to be awarded as a credit to be used towards flight training at the Academy of Aviation, located at Westchester County Airport in Harrison, NY.

Last year's scholarship winners. From left to right: Chris Richards, Academy of Aviation President; Luc Piderman, $7,000 scholarship winner; Adam Delitta, 3,000 scholarship winner; Eric Faulkner, WAA President

The scholarship program is open to anyone seeking to obtain their initial pilot's license, as well as for pilots seeking a higher rating or endorsement. An essay is required that following:

The applicant's aviation background and objectives – how this scholarship will help the applicant achieve their goals.

An explanation of the applicant's financial situation and scholarship need.

The applicant's specific flight training requirement – to obtain a private pilot or commercial license or instrument rating, etc.

The deadline for scholarship entries is May 10. Winners will be announced at the Westchester Aviation Association Annual Safety Day Conference held at the Westchester Marriott on June 4th and 5th. Scholarship winners will be required to attend the event to accept the award. A stipulation of the scholarship is that the recipients agree to perform six hours of aviation volunteer service, as a way to give back to the local aviation community.

"The WAA Board of Directors agrees that there is a growing need for pilots in General Aviation. In fact, this topic will be discussed by a panel of experts at our upcoming Safety Day on June 5," said WAA Chairman Eric Faulkner. "We want to continue to give opportunities to aspiring pilots by offering financial assistance through these scholarships – in doing so we also honor the memory of Mr. Bill Weaver, who recently passed away. Bill was a true aviator who gave countless hours of his time to the aviation community throughout his life," continued Mr. Faulkner

For more information regarding the scholarship and how applicants can apply, please visit the WAA website at http://www.westchesteraviation.org/event-3355339.

The WAA Bill Weaver Aviation Scholarship was named after William R. Weaver, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 66. Bill is one of the founders of West Air, which later became Million Air White Plains. He was in the aviation industry for over forty years and was a long-time member of the Westchester Aviation Association's Board of Directors. Bill also served for eighteen years in local government, volunteered his time with various boards and organizations, including as Mayor of Armonk.

About The Westchester Aviation Association

The Westchester Aviation Association (WAA) is the voice of general aviation at Westchester County Airport (HPN) – a not-for-profit organization, which promotes aviation education and understanding on the part of government authorities and the public. Its members include a growing number of individuals and businesses, who value the presence of good air transportation facilities in Westchester County. WAA represents a growing number of individuals, businesses and corporations from all over the United States but primarily from the Northeast. The goals of the organization are to:

Promote the value and benefit of HPN to the general public, government officials and the media.

Promote harmony, coordination and cooperation within the local aviation community.

Promote safe, secure and environmentally friendly operating practices.

Promote enhancement of aviation facilities at HPN that improve safety, utility and efficiency.

