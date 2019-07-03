NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Aviation Security Market & Technologies Report

18 years have passed since 9/11, and the global aviation security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, NPR Based threat classification, new High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning Based automated (EDS & X-ray) image interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



According to the Aviation Security Technologies, Industry & Global Market 2019-2025 report, the market is expected to grow from $XX Billion in 2018 to $XX billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. The Chinese & US Aviation Security markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market during the forecast period.



This 1325-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Aviation Security market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



The Aviation Security Market – 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 230 relevant sub-market aspects in total. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 147 leading Aviation Security vendors.

Aviation Security market growth is driven by the following factors:

Aviation travel and cargo industry growth

New and upgraded airports

Terror threats

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics.

President Trump's national security agenda

PRC President Xi's internal security policy

A. Questions answered in this report include:

What is the Aviation Security market size and what are the trends of 240 sub-markets during 2018-2025?

What are the Aviation Security sub-markets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the Aviation Security decision-makers?

What drives the Aviation Security customers to purchase aviation security solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the aviation security technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The Global Aviation Security Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:



By 5 Technologies:

Cybersecurity and other ICT

Airport Perimeter Security

Passenger, Luggage, Baggage & Cargo Screening

Surveillance

AI, Big Data Analytics & Other



By 5 Vertical Market:

Terminal

Airport Security (w/o Terminal)

Cargo Security

Aircraft Security

Other



By 43 National Markets:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Italy

Spain

Poland

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Pakistan

Taiwan

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific



By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales

Integration, Installation & Commissioning

Training & Services

Planning & Consulting

Maintenance & Upgrades



C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:



Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2018-2025 market



D. Airports Screening Data – 2018 & 2025

Details included in each airport: number of passengers screened and annual growth rate of passengers in more than 1800 airports across the world.

For additional information, please refer to our Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2018-2025 report or the Explosives Trace Detection Market & ETD Technologies – 2017-2022



E. The Homeland Market report includes the following 3 appendices:

Appendix A: National Aviation Security Market Background for 40 countries

Appendix B: Aviation Security Industry

Appendix C: Aviation Security Related Products Standards



F. The report addresses over 320 aviation security standards (including links)

