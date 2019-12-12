NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Aviation Security Market Trends & Forecast18 years have passed since 9/11, and the global aviation security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, NPR Based threat classification, new High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning Based automated (EDS & X-ray) image interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and Facial Biometrics passenger identification technolgies will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791865/?utm_source=PRN



According to the Aviation Security Market 2020-2025 report, the market is expected to grow from $XX Billion in 2018 to $XX billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. The Chinese & US Aviation Security markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market during the forecast period.

This 1325-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Aviation Security market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The Aviation Security Market – 2020-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 230 relevant submarket aspects in total. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 146 leading Aviation Security vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791865/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

