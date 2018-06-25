Aviation Technical Services (ATS) Announces New Senior Director of Sales

Debbie brings over 30 years of commercial aviation experience to ATS Components. She most recently served as the Director of Sales for Triumph Product Support Group where she was responsible for sales support for major airlines operators and components providers.

"I am thrilled to have a leader of Debbie's caliber join ATS Components to help us achieve our vision for growth and outstanding customer service. She brings over 30 years of industry experience and knowledge to the ATS sales team as well as customer relationships that have been cultivated throughout a successful career in aerospace," said Joe Greenwood, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Debbie will be a valuable asset as we continue to elevate our customer support and expand our component repair capabilities."

Debbie holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the High Point University in Business, Economics and Psychology. She will continue to reside in Greensboro, NC.

About Aviation Technical Services

Aviation Technical Services (ATS) provides a broad and growing portfolio of technical services in MRO, Engineering, Component Repair and Parts Development world-wide. ATS supports both narrow body and wide body aircraft operators in the commercial and military aviation markets. Over a 48 year history, ATS has been consistently recognized for award-winning support of turn-key fleet transition/integration, aircraft modifications, aircraft heavy maintenance, design services and MRO component repair of accessories, structures, flight control surfaces, fuel components, complex composites, hydraulics, pneumatics, heat exchangers and electrical components. For more information, visit www.atsmro.com.

