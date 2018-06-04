Aviation Technical Services (ATS) Announces New Site Manager for Dallas Fort-Worth Components Facility

"As we solidify our leadership team for the long term, it's important to have the right people in the right place. ATS is very excited to have Norm join the company and lead our DFW Components team because he is not only experienced in managing the daily operations, but he knows how to provide the right work environment that drives and maintains established standards for all employees," said Kevin Murphy, General Manager of ATS Components. "ATS Components is experiencing huge growth at this time, and Norm has proven skills from over 30 years in the business that will support our expansion of component repair capabilities and improve customer support."

Norm holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota and an AMT from Spartan School of Aeronautics. He is a licensed Airframe and Power Plant Mechanic. Norm attended the Tulsa Police Academy and served for 15 years as a Reserve Officer in the Tulsa Police Department.

About Aviation Technical Services

Aviation Technical Services (ATS) provides a broad and growing portfolio of technical services in MRO, Engineering, Component Repair and Parts Development world-wide. ATS supports both narrow body and wide body aircraft operators in the commercial and military aviation markets. Over a 48 year history, ATS has been consistently recognized for award-winning support of turn-key fleet transition/integration, aircraft modifications, aircraft heavy maintenance, design services and MRO component repair of accessories, structures, flight control surfaces, fuel components, complex composites, hydraulics, pneumatics, heat exchangers and electrical components. For more information, visit www.atsmro.com.

