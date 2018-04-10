Aviation Week Network Announces 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

The prestigious awards, which honor outstanding lifetime achievement and innovation in the aviation industry, were presented at a ceremony on April 10 during the MRO Americas 2018 Conference & Exhibition (www.aviationweek.com/events/mro) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Huerta received the Aviation Week Network Lifetime Achievement, Commercial award for his contributions to making the air transport system safer. Huerta served as the FAA acting administrator and administrator for nearly seven years, during a critical time in aviation. Drones and new technologies entered the industry, and a generational workforce change started. He helped position the FAA to think about "how decisions could affect the industry for the next 50 years." He emphasized building partnerships with stakeholders—including new ones, such as drone users and technology companies. Before serving as FAA administer, he prepared the transportation outlets for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, and held senior positions at the U.S. Transportation Department.

Storch received the Aviation Week Network Lifetime Achievement, MRO award for his vision and leadership at AAR. Storch is only the second CEO since the company's creation in 1955 and has led the company which has expanded its commercial and military aviation services and support business that now generates about $2 billion in annual revenues. Under his leadership, the company has gained a diverse global base of commercial and government customers through its offerings in MRO, parts, integrated services, airlift and mobility services. AAR also was twice named by Forbes as one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes magazine while he was CEO.

For more information on the awards and winners, including photos, visit http://www.mro-network.com.

