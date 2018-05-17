Aviation Week Network Announces Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference to be Held With 2018 Program Excellence Awards Banquet, October 23-24, 2018

This Aviation Week Network event will be held at The Ritz-Carlton Tyson's Corner in McLean, VA. To register and learn more, visit conf.events/DCPE. DefenseChain is an interactive Conference known for the discussion that takes place among delegates, keynote speakers, panel members and other presenters.

The two-day DefenseChain Conference is designed for leaders and decision-makers from primes to Tier 2 suppliers in the defense industry, including strategic planning and business development leaders, program and project managers, supply chain executives, market analysts, investment bankers and financial institutions.

This year's conference incorporates the unique Aviation Week Program Excellence initiative, an industry-led process to identify lessons learned, best practices, and to honor leaders who are setting the standard for performance excellence. On day two of DefenseChain, attendees will hear about changes in Defense Department acquisition plans, technology requirements for the future and lessons learned/best practices for program and project execution. The day will culminate with the annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet where industry highlights the best among it.

In addition to suppliers and prime contractors from around the globe, the banquet includes members of the Program Excellence Evaluation Team: The Boeing Co., Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Rockwell Collins.

Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference and 2018 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards Banquet are sponsored by Boeing, CPI Aerostructures, Elbit Systems, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Siemens PLM Software & TBL Strategy.

For information about registering, promotional and advertising opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-424-465-6501 or jspeed@speednews.com. On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf (https://twitter.com/speednewsconf). For information about all SpeedNews events, visit http://speednews.com/all/conference.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK CONFERENCES

Aviation Week Conferences host industry experts and decision makers who preview and present an unmatched array of market data, forecasts and industry updates and news, through interactive and innovative events around the U.S. and abroad. Attending delegates meet and network with distinguished experts in the aerospace and aviation industries, discover current trends, and new products and developments, and network with customers and peers. From aircraft and engine manufacturing to current financial reports and data, delegates at Aviation Week Conferences gain timely, crucial knowledge from the experts that help guide their business and growth plans.

ABOUT INFORMA EXHIBITIONS

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face-to-face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides Informa Exhibitions customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.

