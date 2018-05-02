Aviation Week Network Names Aviation and Defense Industry Veteran Paul Burton as Managing Director, Asia-Pacific

"Paul has a strong vision and a proven track record in driving business development and building partnerships with companies and government agencies. He is the ideal candidate to identify emerging information and marketing needs in the region, develop products and identify resources to fuel our growth in the region," said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network.

Aviation Week Network has decades of experience and strong audience and customer relationships in the region that are ripe for expansion. This includes a partnership with China Aviation Media Group (CAMG) and China Aviation News (CAN) in Beijing, the MRO Asia tradeshow, ShowNews publications at air shows including Singapore, Zhuhai, Beijing and Shanghai, and tens of thousands of media and data subscribers and web users.

Burton brings more than 20 years of experience in the field, spending the majority of his career at IHS Jane's, where he held various leadership positions. Based in Singapore since 2014, Burton has a deep knowledge of the information requirements of leading aviation, aerospace and defense companies and government agencies in Asia. He also worked at BAE Systems and for the UK Parliament. Burton's university degrees include a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Politics from the University of Portsmouth, and a Master of Arts in US Studies from the School of the Americas, University of London, UK, where he focused on American foreign policy. Burton's role with Aviation Week Network is part of the continued expansion of Aviation Week Network's global footprint in Asia-Pacific.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Air Transport World, Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences.

ABOUT INFORMA

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

