Aviation Week Network's 2018 Workforce Survey Finds Aerospace Companies are Focused on Developing and Reskilling Workforces to Adapt to Fast-Paced Technological Requirements

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Week Network has released its 2018 Workforce Survey findings. The Survey includes a major effort by companies to support educators in preparing students for lifelong aerospace careers, not just the first job. In addition, it cites continued frustration with an inability to attract a diverse talent pool and identifies the universities chosen by aerospace and defense (A&D) companies as "preferred suppliers" and top providers of graduates for hiring.

Aviation Week Network collaborated with the Aerospace Industries Association, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and PwC on the annual study.



Aviation Week Network's annual Workforce Study, the industry's single source of demographic and hiring data since 1997, identifies trends in technological challenges, leadership, demographics and ranks the top universities for A&D recruitment.

The Study conducted a random-sample survey at key universities and within a sampling of small and large A&D companies to determine what is motivating university students and young professionals (under 35). The survey identifies what drives career pursuits among students and young professionals, to clarify where the A&D industry is strong and weak in attracting students and young professionals, and to better inform the hiring process. New this year, the young professionals' advisory board formulated a "best recruiting" scenario to support industry efforts to attract technical talent across the board.

The universities identified as preferred suppliers are those institutions that hiring managers turn to when looking to fill critical and high-value jobs. Preferred suppliers are identified on the basis of their academic reputation, the applicability of their research efforts, and the success of alumni already working in the industry. For 2018, they include (1.) Georgia Institute of Technology, (2. Tied) Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and University of Colorado (3. Tied) Iowa State University and Pennsylvania State University, (4.) Rochester Institute of Technology (5. Tied) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Purdue University and University of Massachusetts.

The universities where A&D corporations have hired the largest number of new graduates are University of Central Florida, University of Florida, University of Arizona, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Washington.

"Attracting, developing and retaining the best and brightest university talent is imperative to the future of Aerospace and Defense, says Greg Hamilton, Aviation Week Network president. "Core to Aviation Week Network's mission and values, we continue to work with A&D corporations and universities worldwide to attract and educate those young professionals who will make lifelong careers dedicated to advancing the industry.

For more information, including hiring forecasts, go to aviationweek.com/workforce.

