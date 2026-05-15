Aviator Nation Expands its MLB Capsule Collections for the 2026 Season

LOS ANGELES, May. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the success of last season's MLB capsule collection, Aviator Nation is expanding its reach on Friday, May 15 by bringing the brand's signature vintage style to more ballparks in Major League Baseball. Much like baseball itself, Aviator Nation is rooted in American tradition - made in the US with a passion for creating something that feels worn-in and passed down. This new capsule honors that spirit, blending the grit and glory of the game with the unmistakable aesthetic that has made Aviator Nation a cult favorite.

Aviator Nation x MLB Capsule Collection

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Aviator Nation and bring this collection to more fans and markets. The brand's distinct point of view, paired with the rich history of our teams, creates a product that stands out and reflects the growing demand for elevated apparel inspired by the spirit of baseball." Jamie Leece, SVP Business - Global Consumer Products, Retail and XR at Major League Baseball.

This season, Aviator Nation drops team capsules for the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners. The collection includes limited-edition hoodies including new pinstripe, matching sweatpants and tees featuring vintage-inspired and current logos on Aviator Nation's most beloved styles. Every piece is handmade in Los Angeles and combines Aviator Nation's retro vibes, soft fabrics and meticulous stitching with iconic MLB details to deliver a style and comfort that fans will want to live in.

"After heavy demand we are excited to expand our launch to now reach more fans. Being on the road last year visiting stadiums and connecting with baseball communities across the country was a highlight for our team. The new collection stays true to Aviator Nations vintage roots while capturing the spirit of each team." Paige Mycoskie Aviator Nation Founder & CEO.

The new Aviator Nation x MLB collections will be available for purchase at www.MLBShop.com and www.AviatorNation.com and in select stadiums across the country.

ABOUT AVIATOR NATION:

Aviator Nation is the inimitable 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand founded by Paige Mycoskie in Venice Beach in 2006. Since launch, Aviator Nation has grown into a global lifestyle brand with 20 retail locations stocking the brand's women's, men's and kids' collections. Hand-made in the USA, Aviator Nation's hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of what we do, but our aim is to unite a tribe of passionate individuals who want to inspire the world. Creating products that reflect our values and highlight the beauty of imperfection is the dream combo. Through our products, we celebrate a time when music, surfing, and a love for community shaped our culture. Our mission is to keep this energy alive. Live. Love. Fly. www.aviatornation.com

About Major League Baseball (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB.TV streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit www.mlb.com.

SOURCE Aviator Nation