AVIATOR NATION LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE COLLECTION FOR THE 2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury lifestyle brand Aviator Nation has teamed up with the College Football Playoff (CFP) and the national championship participating institutions to offer fans an exciting fashion collaboration that blends athletic spirit with vintage California-inspired style. Made in LA, this limited-edition drop is the ultimate representation of American spirit on college football's biggest stage.

Designed by Aviator Nation Founder, President and Creative Director Paige Mycoskie, the unique collaboration celebrates the excitement of college football through notable Aviator Nation designs combined with CFP and participating team brands.

"We are excited to bring our loyal fans national championship gear that combines Aviator Nation's signature laid-back vibe with the energy and tradition of college sports," said Jennifer Crawford, head of partnerships and licensing at Aviator Nation. "A big component of our brand is engaging with the community at events, so we are looking forward to being in Atlanta with the fans."

Officially licensed through CLC, the exclusive licensing agency for the CFP, the co-branded capsule will be showcased with an activation in Playoff Fan Central in the Georgia World Congress Center as a part of the CFP National Championship festivities.

"Our goal is to deliver an unmatched experience for fans of college football and the CFP, and a key component of that is providing distinctive merchandise that celebrates their fandom beyond game day," said Dave Marmion, CFP Chief Financial and Revenue Officer. "We are excited to work with Aviator Nation to introduce this fashion collaboration for fans looking for elevated spirit wear."

In addition to the collection available onsite in Atlanta at the CFP National Championship, a limited release of the capsule can be found ahead of the game at the official CFP Shop via the College Football Playoff app and website, shop.collegefootballplayoff.com, and AviatorNation.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aviator Nation as a new CFP licensee to offer their iconic designs and on-trend apparel for team supporters that want to combine fashion and fandom," said Dave Kirkpatrick, SVP of Business Development for CLC.

About Aviator Nation

Aviator Nation is the inimitable 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand founded by Paige Mycoskie in Venice Beach in 2006. Since launch, Aviator Nation has grown into a global lifestyle brand with 20 retail locations stocking the brand's women's, men's and kids' collections. Hand-made in the USA, Aviator Nation's hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of what we do, but our aim is to unite a tribe of passionate individuals who want to inspire the world. Creating products that reflect our values and highlight the beauty of imperfection is the dream combo. Through our products, we celebrate a time when music, surfing, and a love for community shaped our culture. Our mission is to keep this energy alive. Live. Love. Fly. www.aviatornation.com

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing and marketing company, representing nearly 800 collegiate brands, including universities, conferences, bowls, the NCAA, the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy, and other top collegiate properties. With a network of over 4,000 licensed manufacturers and relationships with more than 100,000 national, regional, and local retailers nationwide, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver fan connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-driven, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield, the leading media and technology company powering college athletics.

SOURCE Aviator Nation