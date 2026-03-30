AviatorPro Announces FAA Part 147 Training Program at ATEC, Expanding into Aviation Maintenance Education

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AviatorPro, a leader in modern aviation training technology, today announced the launch of its new FAA Part 147 training program at Aviation Technician Education Council Conference, marking a significant expansion into aviation maintenance education. The program is scheduled to be available in early 2027.

AviatorPro Announces Part 147 Development

This new offering builds on AviatorPro's proven approach to pilot training—leveraging micro-learning, immersive 3D visuals, and data-driven curriculum design—to deliver a next-generation learning experience for aviation maintenance technicians.

"Aviation maintenance training is overdue for innovation," said Luke Ormsby, President of AviatorPro. "We're applying the same philosophy that has driven success in our pilot programs—short, focused lessons, real-world scenarios, and immersive modern content—to create a more effective and engaging pathway for the next generation of technicians."

The AviatorPro Part 147 program is designed to support both established aviation maintenance schools and new training providers seeking flexible, scalable solutions. Key features of the program include:

Modular, micro-learning-based curriculum designed for improved knowledge retention

High-fidelity 3D visualizations of aircraft systems and components

Integrated assessment and progress tracking tools for administrators

Data-driven insights to optimize student performance and program outcomes

Seamless integration with existing training infrastructure

As demand for skilled aviation maintenance technicians continues to grow, AviatorPro's expansion into Part 147 training positions the company to play a critical role in addressing industry workforce needs.

The program will be available in early 2027, with additional details, partnerships, and early access opportunities to be announced in the coming months.

For more information about AviatorPro and updates on the Part 147 program, visit www.aviatorpro.com.

About AviatorPro

AviatorPro is a next-generation aviation training platform designed for flight schools, universities, and training organizations. With a focus on micro-learning, immersive visuals, and data-driven outcomes, AviatorPro delivers scalable, white-labeled training solutions that improve student performance and reduce instructional variability.

Media Contact

Luke Ormsby

[email protected]

425-440-1020

SOURCE AviatorPro