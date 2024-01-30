Aviatrix® 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report Shows Cloud Barriers Impact the Bottom Line

News provided by

Aviatrix

30 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Survey highlights how industry practitioners are grappling with cloud network visibility, security, costs, and the skills gap

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix®, the cloud networking expert, today released its 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report. The survey report reveals the challenges facing today's cloud, networking, and security practitioners, and provides insight into how enterprises can overcome them.

While most companies are now deploying cloud-based technologies, the survey uncovered that there's a silent struggle to maximize value from those investments. Many of the challenges organizations have faced over the past several years have evolved, but continue today.

Continue Reading
Aviatrix's 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report Infographic
Aviatrix's 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report Infographic

Among the key findings:

  1. Cost and visibility are the top barriers to cloud. Respondents report that "cost controls" and "visibility and troubleshooting" (both 45%) are the biggest hurdles to their organization taking full advantage of cloud (i.e. where they are burning the most man-hours ).
  2. Legacy approaches and lagging skill sets are causes for cloud security concern. More cloud network outages were caused by firewalls (31.2%) than cyber-attacks (15.3%) in the past year. In addition, human error caused 47.1% of outages.
  3. Unrealistic cloud budgets are resulting in cost overruns and concern about the implementation of generative AI (GenAI) initiatives. 30.2% report their organization's AI initiatives have increased planned investment in cloud. But another 38.4% report AI initiatives have not impacted cloud budgets (25.8%) or even decreased them (12.6%).
  4. The cloud skills gap remains strong. 62.6% report their company has struggled to hire the necessary candidates to support cloud initiatives within their organization. 65.7% of respondents reported that they have struggled to find educational resources for learning about high-demand skills such as multicloud network architecture and design.

"Cloud networking and network security have been thought of as utilities – essentials like electricity that enterprises rely on to run their business and just expect to work," said Chris McHenry, Vice President of Product Management at Aviatrix. "But as we've seen from the practitioners behind the infrastructure, there's still a of complexity in the cloud that is ultimately impacting businesses' bottom lines."

This year's survey included more than 400 global respondents spanning security, cloud, networking roles, with several reporting they hold more than one of these roles at their organization. More than 50% of the respondents were from enterprise organizations with more than 2,000 employees.

To download the full 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report, visit this link. Aviatrix will also be talking through the findings with industry practitioners and experts in an upcoming webinar on February 13 at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

SOURCE Aviatrix

Also from this source

Aviatrix Secures a Spot on Fortune's Inaugural Cyber 60 List

Aviatrix Secures a Spot on Fortune's Inaugural Cyber 60 List

Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it was named to the Fortune Cyber 60, a new listing of the most important...
Aviatrix Named a 'Fast Mover' in GigaOm's First-Ever Radar Report for Cloud Network Security

Aviatrix Named a 'Fast Mover' in GigaOm's First-Ever Radar Report for Cloud Network Security

Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it was recognized as a "Fast Mover" in GigaOm's inaugural Radar Report for Cloud...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.