Aviatrix® Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Elevating Information Security Standards for Cloud Networking

Certification Demonstrates Aviatrix's Ongoing Commitment to Protecting Customer Data and Maintaining Operational Excellence Across Its Enterprise and Recently Launched Aviatrix PaaS Product Offerings

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix® , the cloud networking security expert, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification , the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification underscores Aviatrix's continuous dedication to safeguarding the security and privacy of customer and organizational data by meeting the most rigorous international standards.

Spanning all multicloud networking products, including the recently released Aviatrix Platform-as-a-Service (Aviatrix PaaS) offering, achieving the ISO 27001 certification reflects the security maturity level that Aviatrix has attained as an organization and makes it easier for companies to implement secure multicloud environments more confidently.

"Securing ISO 27001 certification marks a significant milestone for Aviatrix, serving as the cornerstone of our unwavering commitment to advancing security excellence," said John Qian, Chief Information Security Officer, Aviatrix. "In an era of evolving threats, we are steadfast in navigating uncharted security challenges and will continue to be a trusted partner, empowering our customers with innovative solutions that safeguard their operations and drive confidence in an ever-changing digital landscape."

The ISO 27001 certification was awarded after an extensive audit process conducted by an independent, accredited certification body. The process includes comprehensive assessments of Aviatrix policies, procedures, and controls related to data management and security. Aviatrix is also SOC 2 Type 2 certified, underscoring the suitability of its controls and its operating effectiveness when handling sensitive information.

To learn more about Aviatrix's ISO 27001 certification and ongoing commitment to meeting the highest enterprise information standards, visit https://support.aviatrix.com/trust .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

