Aviatrix® Appoints Google Veteran Anirban Sengupta as CTO to Lead Next Phase of Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix®, the cloud networking expert, today announced that Anirban Sengupta joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President of Engineering. Sengupta's distinguished career spans over three decades at companies including Google, VMware, and Cisco. He will spearhead Aviatrix's technical strategy — further advancing the company's mission to deliver solutions that offer "network of one" simplicity and unparalleled visibility, control, and security leading to business scalability, agility, and cost savings.

"The cloud landscape is at a turning point that requires very specific networking capabilities in order for the enterprise to succeed," said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix. "Anirban is a visionary technologist with extensive expertise that spans operating systems, virtualization, containerization, and networking. He's proven his skills in navigating emerging markets and will be instrumental as we continue to redefine the future of enterprise cloud networking. His track record of delivering scalable and resilient systems aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing boundaries and providing top-tier solutions to our customers."

Functionality Requirements in the New Era of Cloud Networking

The Aviatrix platform is rooted in the company's deep understanding of the evolution of networking – which spans privately owned data centers filled with specialized hardware to the era of virtualization and cloud computing.

In order to navigate the challenges of today's cloud networking landscape, enterprises must address the following three requirements that are core to the Aviatrix platform:

Integration of core services – Services such as security and load balancing are fully integrated into the networking layer – the network of one simplicity. Access to the data plane – Access to data planes provides packet-level transit and management control. By owning the data plane, the enterprise has more visibility and control across the network - from management to troubleshooting. Cloud Service Provider (CSP) neutrality – Being CSP agnostic, Aviatrix offers a full range of networking services across each provider, without requiring additional vendor dependence, and full-time employees with provider and service-specific technical expertise to manage the network.

"Aviatrix understood early on what technology capabilities were needed to address the rapidly evolving cloud landscape and built their platform as an integrated, CSP neutral and with fine-grain access to the dataplane," said Sengupta. "It's an honor to be able to build upon the already excellent work done by the team to take the platform to the next level. I look forward to working with the dynamic team at Aviatrix to delight our customers, propel our technical capabilities and product offerings, and reinforce our position as the industry leader in the cloud networking space."

A renowned technical leader with a proven track record of execution and delivery, Sengupta has been awarded more than 100 patents, demonstrating his ability to architect and develop groundbreaking enterprise products. His career, which includes senior roles at Google and VMware, is marked by his ability to design and deliver scalable systems from conception to release. His leadership skills, combined with his technical expertise and business development acumen, complement Aviatrix's next phase of growth while fostering a tech-enabled and collaborative company culture.

The addition of Sengupta follows a period of significant growth and leadership expansion at Aviatrix. Brian Kocsy joined the company as Chief Customer Officer earlier this year to maximize the value of the company's commitment to innovation and technology at the customer level. An experienced customer success executive, Kocsy is focused on ensuring that technology and operations are finely tuned to the company's stage and product-market fit, as well as enhancing customer satisfaction, retention, and development. Additionally, Scott Leatherman joined the company as Chief of Staff for the CEO to serve as a trusted advisor and handle day-to-day operations to ensure the company continues on its high growth trajectory. Previously, Leatherman was the COO for SAP Labs US and CMO at Veritone.

In May 2024, the company also welcomed other key members to its executive team, including former leaders from Microsoft, Paxos, Venafi, and Walmart. Under the strategic direction of CEO Doug Merritt, who joined Aviatrix in June 2023 after dramatically increasing Splunk's market capitalization and revenue during his tenure, Aviatrix has outlined a clear vision for its business — establishing itself as the category-defining technology for the cloud era.

To learn more about Aviatrix and the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform, visit https://aviatrix.com.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

