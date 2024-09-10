Aviatrix® Appoints John Qian as Chief Information Security Officer, Emphasizing Commitment to Security and Growth

Zoom and Cisco Systems Alum Joins Aviatrix to Advance Safety and Security in the New Era of Cloud Networking



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix® , the cloud networking expert, today announced John Qian has joined as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores Aviatrix's commitment to prioritizing security as the company continues its rapid expansion. In his new role, Qian will lead and oversee the company's security strategy, managing its current posture and future roadmap.

"As enterprises increasingly shift critical workloads to the cloud, the convergence of networking and security is no longer optional; it is imperative. John's extensive security experience will help Aviatrix continue to accelerate our product roadmap while simultaneously delivering enhanced security capability across our portfolio and our company," said Doug Merritt, CEO, Aviatrix. "We're looking forward to the impact of John's strategic leadership as we continue to help our customers navigate the complexities of single and multicloud environments and ensure that our clients can confidently secure their critical applications across diverse infrastructures."

Qian joins Aviatrix from Zoom, where he served as the Head of Security Architecture. In this capacity, he oversaw the security posture of Zoom products and features, as well as cloud environments and sensitive IT applications. Under his leadership, his team developed one of the industry's most mature security programs, effectively supporting Zoom's rapid growth during the pandemic. Prior to his tenure at Zoom, Qian was a Principal Engineer at Cisco Systems, where he initiated the company's product security program by defining and implementing Cisco's secure development lifecycle.

"As enterprises embrace multiple cloud infrastructures, including single, hybrid, and multicloud, the need for robust security measures has never been more critical," said Qian. "I'm excited to support Aviatrix's commitment to address these security challenges by leveraging advanced technologies, including AI. The convergence of networking and security operations will empower organizations to maintain control over their critical applications while simplifying complexity. Together, we will deliver a secure, agile framework that meets the demands of today's dynamic cloud landscape."

The addition of Qian follows a period of significant growth and leadership expansion at Aviatrix in 2024. Under the strategic direction of CEO Doug Merritt, the company has made several leadership appointments, including Anirban Sengupta (Chief Technology Officer), Brian Kocsy (Chief Customer Officer), Scott Leatherman (Chief of Staff), Sandeep Singh Kohli (Chief Marketing Officer), and Varsha Vig (Chief Human Resources Officer).

To learn more about Aviatrix and the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform, visit https://aviatrix.com .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

SOURCE Aviatrix