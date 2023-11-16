Aviatrix Brings Top Expertise in Secure Cloud Networking to AWS re:Invent 2023

News provided by

Aviatrix

16 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Pressing Business Critical Infrastructure Discussions Unite Cloud, Networking, and Security Teams Behind Innovative Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, will be at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2023 from November 27 - December 1 in Las Vegas, NV, bringing together experts to discuss what's next in secure cloud networking. As enterprise cloud deployments mature, organizations are seeking to simplify network operational complexities, optimize cloud performance, improve security, and reduce costs with growing urgency. Aviatrix and leading industry experts will examine cutting-edge solutions to these challenges at Booth #890 and throughout the week at AWS re:Invent: https://aviatrix.com/aviatrix-at-aws-reinvent-2023/

Aviatrix's secure cloud networking experts and customers from organizations including Choice Hotels International, CHS, and IHG Hotels & Resorts will share their cloud networking experiences and discuss the industry's latest developments. They can be found throughout the show here:

  • Unpack the Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for AWS (Breakout Session HYB102-S; Wynn – Lafite 4; Thursday, November 30th at 3:30pm PT) – Learn how world-leading companies such as Choice Hotels International, one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world, and premier regional airline Republic Airways have built their modern cloud infrastructures – bringing enterprise-grade agility, resiliency, and security to global deployments. This expert panel will explore architecture models that align with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, boost performance and security, accelerate automation, and save up to hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.
  • CHS's Zach Hughes on GeekWire (Booth #1590; Venetian – Developer Solutions Zone; Wednesday, November 29th at 4:00pm PT) – Zach Hughes, Vice President of IT Development & Operations, Digital Customer Platforms at leading global agribusiness CHS, will sit down with Aviatrix and GeekWire for an interview about what he's learned three years into a 3-year cloud journey. Hear about his approach, real challenges, and what he's looking forward to. See the interview live or on-demand after the show.
  • Simplify, Optimize, and Enhance AWS Network Management (Lightning Talk COP220-S; Venetian – Infrastructure Solutions Zone; Wednesday, November 29th at 2:00pm PT) – Take some of the complexity out of managing hybrid cloud environments by gaining a consolidated view of AWS compute, network, and security. Join this lightning talk to hear about game-changing tools designed to enhance service-to-service communication and troubleshooting capabilities.
  • Aviatrix's Doug Merritt on GeekWire (Booth #1590; Venetian – Developer Solutions Zone; Tuesday, November 28th at 3:15pm PT) – Aviatrix's CEO (formerly CEO of Splunk) will be interviewed by GeekWire in a discussion about the latest technology trends and innovations that are changing the game in secure cloud networking, as well as Aviatrix's strength in partnership and joint innovation alongside AWS. See the interview live or on-demand after the show. 
  • Booth Theater Sessions (Aviatrix Booth #890) – Join us at the Aviatrix booth theater and see why customers are calling Aviatrix a "game changer."
    • Learn how Aviatrix's strategic collaboration with AWS strengthens security measures and empowers AWS customers to fully leverage their cloud infrastructure capabilities and ensure business alignment.
    • See the groundbreaking Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall and how it is modernizing cloud network security, improving cyber resiliency, and enabling companies to reduce cloud spend by an average of 25% – with no architectural changes.
    • Discover your opportunity to help bridge the cloud skills gap while building your career in the cloud with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification. Registration for the ACE Associate training, covering networking and security concepts for various cloud service providers, will be available for free with an exclusive discount code available at the Aviatrix booth ($895 value).

In addition to these discussions, AWS re:Invent attendees can socialize with the Aviatrix team throughout the show:

  • Aviatrix Cocktail Reception at Canaletto (Venetian – Canaletto Ristorante; Monday, November 27 at 7:00-9:00pm PT) – Get to know our executive team, solution architects, and the extended Aviatrix community at our cocktail reception. Network with your peers over a Multicloud Mule or Secure Cloud Spritz as we kick off an exciting week ahead!
  • ACE Networking Meetup (Venetian – Canaletto Ristorante; Monday, November 27) –ACEs attending re:Invent are also invited to attend an exclusive meetup to network with other ACEs while enjoying signature cocktails including the ACE Certified Sidecar. Please register your interest here
  • Win Custom Aviatrix Nike Sneakers when you kick it with us at Aviatrix booth #890! We'll be giving away these limited-edition sneakers in a raffle for two lucky winners at the show.

With AWS re:Invent 2023, Aviatrix continues to push boundaries in cloud networking and security, fostering connections that will shape the future. Join the Aviatrix community at Booth #890 and across social media using #Aviatrix, and reach out here to reserve an appointment or meet with Aviatrix at the show.

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

SOURCE Aviatrix

Also from this source

Aviatrix Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Aviatrix Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing...
Aviatrix Named a Key Technology Provider to Watch in Futuriom's 2023 Multicloud Networking Survey and NaaS Report

Aviatrix Named a Key Technology Provider to Watch in Futuriom's 2023 Multicloud Networking Survey and NaaS Report

Aviatrix, the leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it has been named a key technology provider to watch in Futuriom's 2023 Multicloud...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.