Aviatrix® Introduces Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service: Aviatrix PaaS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix® today introduced Aviatrix Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service (Aviatrix PaaS) , a new, transformative addition to its renowned Cloud Network Security Platform. This managed service option broadens the choices available to new and existing enterprise customers, providing a fast, scalable, and AI-enhanced solution for secure cloud networking in a fully managed, ready-to-deploy option – streamlining cloud security and cost optimization for enterprises.

As enterprises increasingly face diverse ranges of cloud networking strategies, Aviatrix PaaS provides a new implementation option that reduces onboarding time and significantly decreases long-term infrastructure maintenance concerns. Designed for enterprise cloud administrators and architects seeking to simplify network security while maintaining visibility and control, Aviatrix PaaS delivers exceptional operational agility, insights, and scalability, enabling companies to deploy, manage, and secure their cloud networks with unprecedented ease.

"Aviatrix PaaS represents a paradigm shift in how we approach cloud network security," said David Linthicum, internationally known cloud computing expert, analyst, author, and speaker. "In a landscape where most vendors are still struggling to connect basic security and networking dots, Aviatrix has delivered something truly transformative – a fully managed platform that seamlessly integrates AI-driven operations with enterprise-grade security. What's particularly impressive is how they've managed to simplify the complexity of multicloud networking while actually enhancing visibility and control. The integration of AI-powered insights for both security and cost optimization aren't just innovative – it's exactly what enterprises need to manage the growing complexity of their cloud environments. This is the kind of forward-thinking solution that will define the next generation of cloud network security."

With Aviatrix PaaS, the company brings its industry-leading Cloud Network Security Platform to a new service-based model, offering the power of its traditional control and management plane as a scalable, managed service. By offloading the complexity of infrastructure maintenance, monitoring and upgrades to Aviatrix, customers can instead focus on advancing their cloud networks and protecting sensitive data without incurring the operational overhead associated with traditional network security.

"We have long been dedicated to solving the toughest enterprise challenges, from safeguarding against escalating security threats to enabling seamless, cross-platform integration," said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix. "We developed Aviatrix PaaS in partnership with our customers to address their evolving cloud demands, focusing on delivering rapid time to value and liberating businesses from the complexities of infrastructure management."

Key features of Aviatrix PaaS include:

Comprehensive Network Security: Delivers extensive security control and visibility, leveraging AI-driven insights to offer real-time intelligence on network performance, egress flows, and security events.

Fast, Seamless Scalability: Facilitates rapid scaling as enterprise demand grows, easily integrating with existing tools, APIs, and systems.

Customer-Centric Control: Provides cloud administrators with consistent visibility into network health and a flexible, SLA-backed infrastructure without requiring hands-on management.

AI-Powered Insights: Includes predictive insights driven by AI, enabling features like AI-powered discovery and enrichment of egress traffic flows to a chatbot delivering instant, intelligent responses.

Reduced Cost: Replaces expensive first and third party components, like NAT gateways, and optimizes data transfer, to reduce cloud infrastructure costs, while simultaneously improving security posture.

Optimized for Performance and Privacy: Network traffic never leaves the organization's cloud account – optimizing performance, and ensuring security and privacy – so that security is transparent to the application.

Aviatrix PaaS is ideally suited for rapid deployments in security use cases, including Cloud Perimeter Security . The platform offers integration with customers' existing tools, APIs, and systems, and it meets industry regulatory requirements, ensuring a secure, reliable, and compliant experience.

With the introduction of Aviatrix PaaS and its continued commitment to customer-first innovation, Aviatrix allows enterprises to confidently navigate and adapt to dynamic market environments. By empowering businesses to remain agile, secure, and focused on their growth, Aviatrix ensures long-term success in an increasingly complex cloud landscape.

Existing or new customers interested in Aviatrix PaaS can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the platform here .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud network security company. We're on a mission to simplify cloud networking so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

