Aviatrix Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix® , the cloud network security company, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ – a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America. Making the list for the third consecutive year, Aviatrix is recognized as a pioneer in secure cloud networking that is uniquely equipped to meet the complex needs of enterprises facing unprecedented computing demands in the AI era.

As businesses shift critical workloads to the cloud, the integration of networking and security has become essential for seamless operations. Aviatrix helps customers support single and multicloud environments, enabling businesses to secure and support vital applications across diverse infrastructures.

The company has experienced strong growth in its customer base, partner strategy, and expanded product offerings. On the heels of a highly collaborative partnership with Megaport , notable product updates include the introduction of Aviatrix Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service (Aviatrix PaaS) and new features and functionality designed to fill critical cloud network security gaps in today's cloud environments. Under the strategic direction of CEO Doug Merritt , Aviatrix also strengthened its leadership with key appointments including Anirban Sengupta as CTO and John Qian as CISO to propel this growth further.

"Transformation, disruption, and a focus on execution are the hallmarks of this year's Technology Fast 500 list, which has celebrated the best companies in the world for over 30 years," said Cyrous Jamé, Chief Financial Officer at Aviatrix. "We are thrilled to be recognized for transforming cloud networking, giving enterprises true freedom to choose their cloud providers while securing and enhancing visibility and control of their mission critical networks."

