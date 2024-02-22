Aviatrix Named a Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Multi-Cloud Networking Software Q4, 2023

Receives Strong Ratings Across the Parameters of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix®, the cloud networking expert, today announced it has been named Q4 2023 technology Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM competitive analysis of the global Multi-Cloud Networking Software (MCNS) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Multi Cloud Networking Software includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranks of the leading MCNS vendors in its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Abhishek Anant Garg, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Aviatrix offers an enhanced cloud network security platform tailored for multi-cloud environments, advancing itself from legacy networking vendors by being purpose-built for public cloud infrastructure rather than adapted from on-premises technology. This cloud-native architecture enables Aviatrix to offer enterprises comprehensive networking, security, and operational visibility across clouds through a unified interface. Aviatrix mitigates complexity and operational expenses compared to utilizing individual cloud providers' native networking services, offering flexibility and centralized management to avoid cloud lock-in risks."

"With its sophisticated cloud network security solution, advanced capabilities, and robust threat detection seamlessly integrated across the entire cloud infrastructure, Aviatrix empowers its users to establish multi-cloud uniformity in networking, security, operations, and automation, and delivers a standardized operational model across diverse cloud environments. Aviatrix, by empowering its users to enhance security without necessitating extensive re-architecture of applications or cloud networks, providing streamlined operational intricacies through the substitution of legacy data center firewalls with a distributed cloud firewall, catering to a variety of industry-specific use cases, and providing a strong vision and technology roadmap, has positioned itself as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Multi-Cloud Networking Software, Q4, 2023." Abhishek adds.

Aviatrix empowers businesses with the visibility, security, and control they need to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Aviatrix's solutions unify the clouds, providing simplified operations, optimized cloud costs to take control of spending, and improved security that enforces consistent policies and closes gaps in protection. Learn more https://aviatrix.com/secure-cloud-networking/.

Download the full report.

Aviatrix Makes the List

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multi-cloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

Media Contacts:

Jessica MacGregor

Aviatrix

Email: [email protected]

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in the ever-changing business environments. Learn more https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

Media Contacts:

Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 978-344-2770

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/aviatrix-named-a-leader-in-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-spark-matrix-for-multi-cloud-networking-software-q4-2023-478

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions