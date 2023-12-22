Aviatrix Secures a Spot on Fortune's Inaugural Cyber 60 List

Creator of the First Distributed Cloud Firewall Featured Among the Most Important Startups Offering Enterprise-Grade Cybersecurity Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it was named to the Fortune Cyber 60, a new listing of the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. Fortune teamed up with Lightspeed Venture Partners to identify the fastest-growing startups in this critical field.

According to recent research by Enterprise Strategy Group, 91% of organizations are now using at least two public cloud infrastructure providers. Yet ensuring consistent security across multiple public clouds remains a critical challenge. This year, Aviatrix introduced the groundbreaking Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, the first firewall built for cloud by distributing inspection and enforcement. The Distributed Cloud Firewall has been shown to enhance security with a 14X increase in aggregate throughput while ensuring scalability and agility. It can also reduce customer costs by over 30% compared to a centralized architecture.

"It's widely recognized that simply 'lifting and shifting' an application onto the cloud isn't optimal. However, that is precisely what many vendors and organizations have attempted in the cloud," said Chris McHenry, Director of Product Management at Aviatrix. "Our distributed cloud firewall approach truly embeds security into the network. It's a built-for-cloud solution that is changing the game as we know it."

Aviatrix is among the "growth-stage companies" on the Fortune Cyber 60 list. in 2023, Aviatrix has also earned a string of recognitions including:

CRN's lists of "The 10 Hottest Networking Startups Of 2023

The 10 Coolest Cloud Computing Startup Companies of 2023

 "Fast Mover" in GigaOm's First-Ever Radar Report for Cloud Network Security

"Fastest-Growing Company in North America" on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Key Technology Provider to Watch" in Futuriom's 2023 Multicloud Networking Survey and NaaS Report

To learn more about simplifying network operational complexities, optimizing cloud performance, and improving security with Aviatrix, visit: https://aviatrix.com.

About Aviatrix
Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

