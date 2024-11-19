Aviatrix® Unveils Integration with Microsoft Security Service Edge Solution to Supercharge Cloud Perimeter Security

Aviatrix Secure Edge for Microsoft Security Service Edge solution Provides Zero-Trust Access to Any Endpoint for Entra users

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix®, a cloud network security company, today unveiled a new integration with Microsoft's Security Service Edge solution, powered by Microsoft Entra and designed to extend secure zero trust access across any endpoint. With Aviatrix Secure Edge for Microsoft Security Service Edge, any user, application, or workload across all major clouds and on-premises can enjoy fully secure, always-on access to Microsoft Global Secure Access without any agents or host configuration.

As both users and applications have become decentralized to leverage the cloud, security teams need a new approach to protect their businesses from more sophisticated threats and vulnerabilities. This new approach must adhere to the core principles of zero trust, use least privilege, verify explicitly, and assume breach.

Through this new collaboration, Aviatrix has pioneered a new approach to zero trust access by combining the flexibility, intelligence, and expanded reach of Microsoft Security Service Edge solution with the advanced networking capabilities and multicloud know-how of Aviatrix. The result is a SASE platform that unifies the Microsoft Global Secure Access platform across the entire cloud network and customer edge, and provides always-on, instant secure user access to the Internet, Microsoft 365, SaaS, and private services for any host or workload.

Aviatrix has a longstanding history of collaborating with key industry organizations, including Microsoft. Aviatrix Secure Edge for Microsoft Security Service Edge solution, which is currently in private preview, offers a unique and innovative experience for Microsoft Entra users by allowing any network connected server, workstation, or service in any major cloud or private network secure and always-on access to Microsoft Global Secure Access.

"Today's enterprises face unique challenges when it comes to securing their networks," said Chris McHenry, SVP of Product Management at Aviatrix. "The Microsoft Entra suite of products is trusted by the world's largest global enterprises. The powerful combination of Aviatrix and Microsoft Security Service Edge solution ensures that applications and workloads – irrespective of cloud environment or network configuration – can enjoy fully secure, always-on access to Microsoft Global Secure Access."

Users can access Aviatrix Secure Edge for Microsoft Security Service Edge solution directly within the Entra Admin Portal under Microsoft Global Secure Access and set it up in minutes, adding support for cloud perimeter security and route isolation and optimization.

Aviatrix also unveiled a new integration with Microsoft Security Copilot while on-site at Microsoft Ignite. To learn more about the two new integrations, visit this page.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud network security company. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

