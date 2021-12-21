Avibra's Mission to Democratize Benefits in the U.S. Gains Momentum; Platform Signs Eight New Partners, Adds Dental & Vision

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avibra , a new category creator that integrates personal well-being, risk and protection advisor offering no- and low-cost benefits for everyone, has seen exceptional growth through strategic partnerships and expanded benefits options in 2021. In addition to adding eight new corporate partners to expand access to benefits through customer programs, Avibra has continued to increase its range of low-cost options available via its Dollar Club, including its just-launched dental and vision benefits.

"We are steadily compiling the best value options for our members because, frankly, there's no single integrated platform that offers benefits that are convenient, affordable and accessible — even when most Americans can't easily afford to pay out-of-pocket for traditional services and coverages," said Yogesh Shetty, founder & CEO of Avibra. "Our mission is to build a one-stop, on-demand shop for Americans to access a diverse set of options. Regardless of your economic level or employment status, everyone should be able to choose the basic benefits they need to be healthy, happy and have the peace of mind that they and their families can weather life's unexpected storms."

Avibra's new vision and dental benefits options are only the latest example of how the company is delivering value to its members. In addition to growing its direct-to-consumer offerings, Avibra continues to make headway with corporate partnerships through its unique embedded platform approach, particularly with established financial organizations that align on providing services and solutions that meet the needs of both tech-savvy and underserved consumers in today's rapidly changing work and benefits environment.

In 2021 alone, Avibra has quietly expanded its reach through strategic partnerships with notable consumer financial services and app services companies utilizing its broad and growing options to add value to their own products. Avibra also works with organizations to provide additional benefits for employees with customized membership options to enhance existing benefits packages or to open the door to benefits for non-traditional, gig and part-time workers.

"Avibra makes benefits easy to manage and accessible for everyone, which is especially important for people working part-time, hourly and on-demand jobs that rarely, if ever, provide affordable access to benefits," said Adrian Becker, VP of Business Development, Steady. "It's a perfect pairing for the independent workers who rely on Steady to find new revenue streams that help them maintain a viable income. The workforce is changing and Avibra is miles ahead of the benefits industry with a model that actually makes sense for today's workers."

"For the organizations we support in building loyalty and driving customer retention, Avibra's platform for affordable, diverse benefits options offers an attractive solution to add incredible value to programs without a heavy amount of legwork," said Charles Smitherman, COO, PTS Financial. "Rather than having to build out numerous options by piecemeal, Avibra steps in to immediately provide partners with a robust package of customizable options that make businesses and their customers happy."

Newest Benefits Options Add Vision and Dental for the Whole Family

The company has just launched the new Family Vision Savings Pass (VSP) and Family Dental Benefits options through the Dollar Benefits Store in the Avibra app, where Dollar Club members gain access to a growing and diverse menu of a-la-carte options spanning across protection, financial, and well-being, each at $1/week.

The new Family Vision Savings Pass is a discount vision program for eye care and eyewear. Discounts include 20 percent off eye exams, or more with the purchase of eyewear, and 15 percent off contact lens exams, and also include discounted prices on eyewear for Avibra members and children in their households under the age of 18.

Avibra's Family Dental Benefits option provides significant savings of 20 to 50 percent on most dental procedures, including routine oral exams, unlimited cleanings, and major work such as dentures, root canals, and crowns. Members also receive 20 percent reductions on specialists' normal fees for endodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, and prosthodontics where available, and discounted cosmetic dentistry such as bonding and veneers through participating dentists in its partnering national professional dental network.

Avibra will continue to prioritize building out even more $1/week benefits options for its members in 2022 and has several more partnering organizations in the pipeline. In addition to dental and vision, current $1/week benefits include accident medical benefit ($1K), increased AD&D (additional $20K), roadside assistance, increased life insurance (additional $5K), critical illness ($2.5K), cell phone family protection, teletherapy, telemedicine and Avibra's Risk Advisor service. Avibra has a strong 2022 benefits roadmap to significantly grow its selection of $1/week options from which members can choose to meet the particular needs of their day-to-day lives.

The Avibra app is available for both iOS and Android. For more details on Abivra's offerings, please visit www.avibra.com .

About Avibra

Avibra is an ecosystem-based well-being, risk and protection advisor offering no-cost and affordable financial, insurance and lifestyle benefits. It provides both direct-2-consumer access via app and enterprise distribution through its embedded platform offering. Founded in 2019 by a finance and life insurance industry veteran to better serve a U.S. population faced with increasing costs for shrinking benefits, Avibra helps consumers from all walks of life connect with its growing selection of no- and low-cost benefits. A-la-carte options, offered for just one dollar a week, range from increased life and AD&D coverage, telehealth and teletherapy services, to phone repair and roadside assistance. For more information, visit Avibra.com.

