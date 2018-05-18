Avicanna Inc. Proudly Hosts the "International Symposium on Cannabinoids & Medical Applications"

Avicanna's goal of the Symposium is to increase awareness of the current research being conducted on the medical benefits of cannabis and to foster meaningful clinical partnerships between leading Colombian and Canadian medical institutions and clinicians to advance medical cannabis research. Avicanna also hopes that the Symposium will assist in further educating the Colombian healthcare community on the evolving treatment possibilities of medical cannabis. Research is beginning to unveil that medical cannabis is potentially an effective treatment option for several major medical specialties such as pain management, oncology, neurology and dermatology.

"We strive to share with the Colombian people, and the Colombian healthcare community, the knowledge, experience and technologies that we have developed over the previous years through our own research efforts and through the efforts of the Canadian cannabis industry as a whole."

-Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna.

Discussions will be led by international clinicians and scientists from prestigious academic and clinical research organizations including the University of Toronto ("UofT"), the University Health Network ("UHN"), the Toronto General Hospital ("TGH"), the Princess Margaret Cancer Center ("Princess Margaret"), the Hospital for Sick Children ("SickKids"), San Jose Hospital, Bogota and the University of the West Indies, Jamaica.

The topics of discussion will include:

Introduction to Cannabinoids - Samantha Watt , MSc. (Avicanna)

, MSc. (Avicanna) Pharmacology of Cannabinoids - Dr. Adriana Carrillo , MD., MSc. (Avicanna)

, MD., MSc. (Avicanna) Smoke, Mirrors and the Medicine in Medicinal Cannabis - Dr. Lakshmi Kotra, PhD. (UHN)

Canadian Patient Experience with Medical Cannabis - Dr. Nimish Purohit , MBBS, DPM MRCPsych (Entourage Clinic)

, MBBS, DPM MRCPsych (Entourage Clinic) Cannabinoid Delivery Mechanisms and Formulations - Dr. Satish Asotra , PhD MBA (Avicanna)

, PhD MBA (Avicanna) Advanced Formulation and Administration of Cannabinoids - Dr. Frantz Le Dévédec, PhD (UofT)

Use of cannabinoids in palliative care – Tatiana Gonzalez (Univesidad del Magdalena)

(Univesidad del Magdalena) Cannabis Industrial Development in Colombia and its Health Applications – Dr. Andrés López (National Narcotic Fund, Colombia )



and its Health Applications – Dr. Andrés López (National Narcotic Fund, ) Role of Cannabinoids in Pain Management – Dr. Hance Clarke MD, PhD. (TGH)

Epilepsy and Cannabidiol - Dr. Amza Ali , PhD MBA (Carribean Epilepsy Society)

, PhD MBA (Carribean Epilepsy Society) Cannabis and Cancer Care: Current and Emerging Therapies - Dr. Justin Grant , PhD MBA ( Princess Margaret )

, PhD MBA ( ) Potential Role of Cannabidiol in Promoting Wound Healing in Patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa - Dr. Elena Pope MR, MSc, FRCPC (SickKids )

Acne and Cannabidiol Dr. Irene Lara-Corrales MD (SickKids)

MD (SickKids) Cannabinoids and Eczema - Dr. Mauricio Torres-Pradilla , PhD (Hospital de San Jose, F.U.C.S.)

, PhD (Hospital de San Jose, F.U.C.S.) Cannabidiol and Animal Health - Dr. Saeid Babaei , PhD MBA (AbCelex Technologies)

, PhD MBA (AbCelex Technologies) Medicinal Cannabis Use: Moving Towards a New Drug Policy – Juan Manuel Galán, Senator of Colombia

About Avicanna:

Avicanna Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative product development and advanced clinical research in the medical cannabis industry and is currently headquartered in JLABS @ Toronto (Canada). Capitalizing on the progressive development of its proprietary brand Pura Elements™, Avicanna is focused on building an international distribution network through the use of strategic licensing models. Utilizing the experience of its senior scientists and executive board, and the support of its clinical and academic partners in the University of Toronto and the University Health Network, Avicanna strives to be at the forefront of advancements in the global medical cannabis industry. Avicanna is focused on providing cannabinoid-based therapies that are both clinically supported and medically approved. Though based in Toronto, Avicanna has a strong presence in the Republic of Colombia through its majority owned subsidiary Sativa Nativa S.A.S. Sativa Nativa currently holds federally issued licenses to cultivate both psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis in Colombia.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: (i) the ability to consummate transactions which are currently in discussions, (ii) requirements to obtain additional financing, (iii) potential effective indication specific treatment benefits of medical cannabis (iv) regulatory or political change in Colombia, Latin America, United States of America or Canada, (v) competition and other risks affecting Avicanna, in particular, and the medical cannabis industry generally. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Avicanna is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

