Avicenna Technical University and Inspired Spine Launch the Kambin Society

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avicenna Technical University (ATU), in collaboration with Inspired Spine, has announced the establishment of the Kambin Society, a new initiative dedicated to honoring the legacy of Dr. Parviz Kambin, a trailblazing figure in the field of spine surgery.

Anatomy of Kambins Triangle Dr. Parviz Kambin

Dr. Parviz Kambin, born in Tehran, Iran in 1931, transformed the landscape of spine surgery with his discovery of the Kambin triangle. This anatomical structure has provided surgeons with a critical access point to the spine and disc space, significantly reducing the risk of damaging major nerves or vessels during procedures. Dr. Kambin's innovative techniques in minimally invasive spine surgery have made a profound impact on the field.

After earning his medical degree from Tehran University Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Kambin expanded his expertise in orthopedics with further training in Pennsylvania, United States. His dedication to patient care, professional excellence, and warmth has left an indelible mark on the medical community.

"The Kambin Society is committed to advancing the field of minimally invasive spine surgery and perpetuating the groundbreaking work of Dr. Kambin," stated Dr. Hamid Abbasi, Chair of Kambin Society. "Together with national and international surgeons, our goal is to promote, train, and research innovative approaches to spine surgery that minimize invasiveness of spine surgery and disruption to patient's lives."

The Kambin Society has already garnered significant national and international interest. The inaugural online conference is scheduled for September 14, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central Standard Time. The conference will feature an international faculty exploring various aspects of the Kambin triangle's utility in minimally invasive spine surgery.

The session will commence with Dr. Amir Sharif and Dr. Farnad Imani offering a historical overview of Dr. Kambin's work and the evolution of spine surgery in Iran. Following this, Dr. Choll Kim will delve into the history of trans-Kambin endoscopy. Dr. Gary Shell will discuss the historical significance of trans-Kambin fusion or Oblique Lateral-posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF), a technique he pioneered.

Additional experts, including Dr. Varun Agarwal, Dr. Jamie Gasco, Dr. Betsy Grunch, Dr. Nikola Hazen, Dr. Ajay Krishnan, Dr. Niraj Vasavada, and Dr. Muhammad Abd-El-Barr, will share their insights on the Kambin triangle's application. The conference will conclude with a presentation on the use of artificial intelligence in spine surgery, a field of study being advanced at Avicenna Technical University.

Conference Agenda:

9:55 AM: Introduction - Dr. Hamid Abbasi

10:00 AM: Historical Perspective on Dr. Parviz Kambin - Dr. Amir Sharif

10:10 AM: History of Trans-Kambin Endoscopy - Dr. Choll Kim

10:20 AM: Origin of Trans-Kambin Fusion OLLIF - Dr. Gary Shell

10:30 AM: Expansion of OLLIF in the Indian Subcontinent - Dr. Varun Agarwal

10:40 AM: Experience with L5-S1 Grade 2 Spondylolisthesis - Dr. Jaime Gasco

10:50 AM: Most Complex Trans-Kambin Fusions (Including MIS-DLIF and Trans-Facet OLLIF) - Dr. Hamid Abbasi

11:00 AM: Trans-Kambin Approach in Revision Surgery: My 6-year Experience - Dr. Betsy Grunch

11:10 AM: Deformity Correction with Trans-Kambin OLLIF - Dr. Hazem Nicola

11:20 AM: Why I Stopped Trans-Kambin Fusion? Evolved to New Paradigms in PTELD - Dr. Ajay Krishnan

11:30 AM: Challenges in Adapting a Novel OLLIF Technique - Dr. Jaraj B. Vasavada

11:40 AM: OLLIF Approach - Dr. Muhammad Abd El-Barr

11:50 AM: Artificial Intelligence in Spine Practice - Jimmy Jahn and Misha Ye

Date: September 14, 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Central US Standard Time

For more information on the Kambin Society and the upcoming conference go to KambinSociety.org

For more information, please contact Amanda. Armagost at [email protected].

SOURCE Inspired Spine