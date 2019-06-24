AVID And SMART Technologies Join Together To Help Schools Positively Impact Educational Outcomes

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, Canada, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and SMART Technologies announced today a collaboration in North America to help schools and students achieve better outcomes through the powerful combination of AVID's methodology and SMART's technology. Through this collaboration, the two organizations will look at opportunities to leverage and amplify AVID's inquiry-based, student-centric approach with best practices utilizing technology including SMART Board® interactive displays and SMART Learning Suite software.

AVID is a nonprofit organization that changes lives by training 80,000 educators annually and working with more than 6,000 schools to set students up for success in college and their career. SMART Technologies has been a global leader in education technology for over 25 years and in 3 million classrooms globally. Together, AVID and SMART will help schools evolve from a "sit-and-get" approach to a collaborative, innovative learning environment that fosters better outcomes and prepares students for a fast-evolving digital world.

"There are far too many devices that go untouched in today's classrooms. With AVID's strength for quality professional learning and student-centered practices and SMART's innovative technology suite, I foresee a future where teachers and students are collaborating seamlessly together," said Pat Regnart, AVID's Senior Director of Educational Technology. "Through this collaboration, we'll help create classroom experiences that go far beyond what many think is possible."

Starting this fall AVID's Digital Teaching and Learning trainings and materials will be available through SMART Learning Suite software, with plans to develop more training and resources together. Improving key education outcomes like engagement, inquiry, collaboration, digital literacy and empowerment will be the focus of the effort. For schools who have adopted SMART technology, AVID materials and lessons will focus on helping teachers better leverage technology to increase student engagement and outcomes.

"Our mission is to inspire greatness and help every educator and student reach their full potential," said Jeff Lowe, SMART Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Connecting best practices through the AVID methodology with our technology provides an invaluable glue to helping schools realize better outcomes."

Visitors to ISTE 2019 in Philadelphia will get a chance to see demonstrations of key inquiry and collaboration strategies used by thousands of AVID educators in classrooms across the country. Educators are invited to experience what's possible in classrooms with the combination of research-based practices partnered with powerful educational technology. Visit booth #2400 for a personalized demonstration or to discuss strategies for better leveraging technology in the classroom.

ABOUT AVID

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a nonprofit organization that changes lives by helping schools shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach. To close the opportunity gap, AVID trains 80,000 educators annually so they can prepare all students for college, careers, and life. More than 6,000 schools rely on AVID to transform the lives of nearly 2 million students each year. To learn more, visit www.AVID.org.

About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interactive solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 30 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the SMART Learning Suite. With their full range of interconnected displays, software and accessories, used by millions in education and business, SMART helps students, colleagues and teams around the world achieve better outcomes. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

