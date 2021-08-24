Avid Local Customer Turns Entrepreneur, Opens First Blo Blow Dry Bar in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, recently opened in the Bedford Grove Shopping Center. Located at 7 Colby Ct., Ste. 210 in Bedford, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $70, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Melissa Davis. Originally from New Hampshire, she moved away for college and was most recently a Sales and Operations Director for a large luxury fitness brand. During this time, Davis was an avid guest of Blo Blow Dry Bar and grew to love the brand. After a 20-year hiatus, she returned to New Hampshire, made a career change, and joined the beauty industry. She saw the need for a high-quality blow out option in the area and decided to open up the first Blo Blow Dry Bar to the Bedford community.

"During my first visit to Blo Blow Dry bar, I knew this was a company I wanted to be part of because it merges my passion for health and beauty with my career," said Davis. "I'm excited to offer the Bedford community a unique blowout bar where guests can look and feel their best with a quick visit. Not only will we offer an extraordinary experience for all guests, but for our employees as well. It's a privilege to bring Blo to Bedford and the community."

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Thursday August 26, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to book one blowout for $29, this offer runs through August 29. Along with the Mane Squeeze Membership, another Membership that includes four blowouts a month for $135 and additional $10 off any additional blow out will be available for a limited time. The new bar is teaming up with Girls Inc. to have a clothing drive during the opening. Girls Inc. is a non-profit organization that empowers and inspires girls and young women. They will collect leggings, sneakers, and socks during opening weekend. Also available during the Grand Opening are food and drinks, dry styles, make up touch ups, and braided hair.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Bedford, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-bedford/ or call 603-218-3083.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

