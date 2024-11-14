AVID Products Helps Early Holiday Shoppers Unwrap Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Gaming Fans

New AVIGA Gaming Headset Available 30% Off to Bring Quality Audio to Gamers of All Levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than a third of Americans expected to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this season,1 AVID Products, Inc., is offering holiday promos to help check items off holiday lists early, allowing more time to enjoy the holiday fun. Available at its lowest price yet, the new AVIGA™ gaming headset will be just under $42 from Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, along with additional select dates this holiday season, bringing quality audio to the gaming gurus on your list.

"This holiday season, AVID Products has your audio gift needs tuned in," said Mike Logan, chief commercial officer, AVID Products. "And with special holiday pricing on our first gaming headset we're making it easier for shoppers to find the perfect gift for the avid gamer in their lives."

The AVIGA™ headset weighs under 300 grams, and features an over-ear, noise-isolating ear cup design for extended game play. Plus, its swivel to mute boom, noise-canceling mic captures a wide range of tones, ensuring everyone is clearly heard for confident communication, seamless team coordination and community immersion. A testament to its quality design built for gamers at all levels, AVID Products and the AVIGA headset is the official partner of the United States Esports Federation (USEF.GG). This holiday season, get the AVIGA headset for only $41.97 (30% off MSRP $59.95) online at AVID Products from Nov. 28 – Dec. 2.

About AVID Products

AVID Products is a company driven by a team of employee-owners committed to developing inclusive audio solutions that empower gamers and listeners of all backgrounds and experiences. Established in 1953 and based in Rhode Island, AVID Products is a for-impact company, committed to making a meaningful difference for future generations. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and mindfulness, AVID Products ensures everyone can hear and be heard clearly, fostering positive listening experiences for all to learn, grow and achieve their full potential. For more information, visit https://avidproducts.com/.

1 According to YouGov's US Black Friday & Cyber Monday report 2024

