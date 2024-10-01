AVID Products Supports Esports Community at Games Week Georgia 2024

AVID Products to Offer Interactive Product Demos, Special Guest Appearances, and Giveaway at Esports Summit, LIONESS Girl Gaming Expo and DreamHack

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVID Products, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio solutions, today announced its participation in Games Week Georgia including the Esports Summit, LIONESS Girl Gaming Expo and DreamHack Atlanta 2024 . From Oct. 2-6, AVID Products will spotlight its gaming headset, the AVIGA ™, designed to appeal to all gamers, and participate in a variety of gaming activations. Underscoring its support for competitive and scholastic esports communities, AVID Products will offer interactive product demos, opportunities to meet with esports players and content creators, and more. Additionally, to celebrate Games Week, AVID Products is hosting a gaming giveaway with no attendance required to win.

"At AVID Products, we're committed to delivering quality, accessible audio solutions to all players," said Mike Logan, chief commercial officer at AVID Products. "Games Week is the perfect platform to showcase our AVIGA™ headset, uniting gaming enthusiasts from all backgrounds. We're excited to connect with the esports community and demonstrate how AVIGA was mindfully designed to provide comfort, clarity, and versatility for gamers."

Bringing together gamers from all backgrounds for a week of business, networking and professional development, AVID Products has a full week planned to engage players, collaborate with partners, and further connect with the esports community. More about AVID Products at Games Week, includes:

Esports Summit (Wednesday, Oct. 2, Skillshot Media Atrium)

Learn About Intersection of Esports and Education: The founder and CEO of Detonate, a leading dynamic lifestyle gaming brand crafting physical and digital experiences that symbolize the Atlanta gaming lifestyle through culture, community, and authenticity, will be present at the AVID Products' booth to discuss the intersection of esports and education. Attendees can also learn more about AVID's partnership with NASEF, which supports communication and gameplay needs in both scholastic and competitive esports. From K-12 classrooms to on-campus clubs and teams, educators rely on NASEF for its useful scholastic esports' frameworks and engaging game-based programs and tournaments.

LIONESS Girl Gaming Expo (Thursday, Oct. 3, Sklllshot Media Atrium)

Empowering Female Gamers: Insights and Experiences from Detonate: Continuing its ongoing commitment to supporting all gamers, AVID Products will participate in the LIONESS Girl Gaming Expo. A female content creator from Detonate will share insights on skill development and career paths in the gaming industry. Attendees can learn from their experiences as esports players and receive valuable tips and advice for young girls aspiring to enter the esports scene.

DreamHack Atlanta (Oct. 4-6, Booth #302)

Connect with Giannelly Rodriguez – Content creator and streamer, Rodriguez (gzcookiez) is an avid voice on inequality within esports and focuses efforts towards equal treatment of gamers regardless of gender, status or identity. On Friday, Oct. 4 from 12 - 3 p.m. ET, attendees can connect with Rodriguez and learn more about her personal journey and project, The Cookie Jar, a tournament-hosting organization dedicated to creating a safe space where marginalized gamers and esports professionals can thrive.





Meet & Greet with Detonate Esports Team – On Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 - 5 p.m. ET, AVID Products will host the Detonate team for a meet and greet to connect with fans. Attendees can learn more about their journey into esports, take photos and get gear signed from the team.





On from , AVID Products will host the Detonate team for a meet and greet to connect with fans. Attendees can learn more about their journey into esports, take photos and get gear signed from the team. Interact and Listen to AVIGA Headset: Throughout the event, attendees can experience the new AVIGA gaming headset firsthand at AVID Products' booth listening stations. Mindfully designed for all gamers, the AVIGA headset features a microphone that captures a wide range of tones for seamless team communication and a lightweight design under 300 grams with adjustable over-ear cups for long-lasting comfort – even with glasses or earrings. Its noise-isolating earcups and flexible connectivity options (3.5mm TRRS or USB-A) support Xbox, PlayStation, and PC for uninterrupted gameplay.

AVIGA Gaming Headset Special Offers

Take advantage of a special 20% discount on the AVIGA Gaming Headset by using code ATLANTA during Games Week Georgia 2024 events (October 2 – 6). Orders can be placed online for pickup at the AVID booth during vendor expo hours, or choose free shipping anywhere in the continental U.S. Order your AVIGA Gaming Headset today at https://shop.avidproducts.com/products/aviga

Running now through the end of Games Week, anyone can enter AVID Products' giveaway for a chance to win exciting prizes, including the AVIGA headset. Visit https://avidproducts.com/dreamhack/ to enter. Winners will be announced on Oct. 7, 2024, and contacted via email.

For more information about AVID Products' activities, discounts and giveaways during Games Week please visit the AVID Products' Games Week Georgia page.

About AVID Products

AVID Products is a company driven by a team of employee-owners committed to developing inclusive audio solutions that empower gamers and listeners of all backgrounds and experiences. Established in 1953 and based in Rhode Island, AVID Products is a for-impact company, committed to making a meaningful difference for future generations. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and mindfulness, AVID Products ensures everyone can hear and be heard clearly, fostering positive listening experiences for all to learn, grow and achieve their full potential. For more information, visit https://avidproducts.com/

