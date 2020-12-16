AVID Recognized by Common Sense Education as First-Ever Community Partner

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National college-and-career-readiness nonprofit AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) is proud to be recognized as the first-ever Common Sense Community Partner. Through this partnership, Common Sense Education's content is used in AVID's professional learning, bringing together two leaders in education, both committed to reaching all students to develop their digital citizenship.

Common Sense Education is known for industry-leading content about digital citizenship. AVID is known for its professional learning, teaching strategies, and enhancing the relational capacity of teachers.

"We are thrilled to be the first organization to be named as a Common Sense Community Partner," said Thuan Nguyen, Chief Operating Officer at AVID. "Together we can help ensure that all students and educators get access to the resources they need to be successful."

AVID empowers the next generation to be effective users of technology for learning and community building. Knowing how to protect online privacy, limit screen time, manage a digital footprint, and recognize high-quality digital resources prepares students for 21st century college and career, and a more enriching life.

"By partnering with AVID, we expand our reach to hundreds of thousands of educators across the nation," said Merve Lapus, Vice President of Outreach and National Partnerships at Common Sense. "We share a common vision of preparing students to thrive in our fast-changing technology landscape."

Common Sense has always believed in media and technology as a powerful tool for kids to create, learn, and lead. The award-winning Common Sense Education K-12 Digital Citizenship Curriculum meets the urgent needs of classroom teachers today. By bringing their best-in-class resources to educators through AVID professional development, more kids will have what they need to thrive in today's increasingly tech-driven world.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit commonsense.org/education/AVID

ABOUT AVID

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a nonprofit organization that changes lives by helping schools shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach. To close the opportunity gap, AVID trains 85,000 educators annually so they can prepare all students for college, careers, and life. More than 7,500 schools rely on AVID to transform the lives of more than 2 million students each year. To learn more, visit www.AVID.org.

About Common Sense

Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org.

For over eight years, the Common Sense Recognition program has served educators, schools, and districts that believe digital citizenship is an essential foundation for teaching today. It creates fidelity and a roadmap for a whole community approach to integrating digital citizenship through professional development, student instruction, and family outreach. Common Sense is proud to expand the program to recognize the efforts of organizations that support educators who are committed to responsible, effective technology use.

