Avidbots bringing robots to the education market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The Avidbots Neo is a purpose-built floor scrubbing robot that integrates state of the art navigation technology with hardware that is designed for ease of use, longevity, serviceability, safety, and high productivity.

"The Neo represents an innovative and cost-effective way to enhance the university environment," says Al Ain for UAE University. "Employing robots to help do more cleaning with less resources, meaning more efficient facilities management, is in line with our vision of leadership and innovation in higher education."

The Neo is being supplied by the University's facilities management partner, Berkeley Services Group, through Avidbots' exclusive distributor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Al Yousuf Robotics.

Neo will allow the University and Berkeley to demonstrate that they are at the forefront of innovative services, while enhancing the efficiency of their cleaning teams. The autonomous robot handles the repetitive and tedious task of cleaning large floor areas, reducing worker fatigue and enhancing job satisfaction. Neo is supported by an easy-to-use web portal that provides real-time and historical reporting, providing greater visibility into operations for cleaning teams.

"The UAE has always been at the forefront of embracing disruptive new technologies in the Gulf region," says Faizan Sheikh, CEO of Avidbots. "We are excited to work with our partners in the UAE to bring innovative robots to everyday life to expand human potential."

The Avidbots Neo is currently deployed on 4 continents, servicing some of the world's leading shopping malls, airports, education facilities, healthcare centers, manufacturing sites, and other commercial spaces.

About United Arab Emirates University (UAEU)

Founded in 1976, UAEU is a comprehensive, research-intensive university enrolling approximately 14,000 Emirati and international students. As the UAE's flagship university, UAEU offers a full range of accredited, high-quality graduate and undergraduate programs through nine Colleges. With a distinguished international faculty, state-of-the art new campus, and full range of student support services, UAEU offers a living-learning environment that is unmatched in the UAE. As a research-intensive university of international stature, UAEU works with its partners in industry to provide research solutions to challenges faced by the nation, the region, and the world.

About Avidbots

Avidbots Corp. vision is to bring robots to everyday life to expand human potential. Its first product is the NEO self-driving floor scrubber, which is widely deployed and trusted by the world's leading facilities and building service contractors. As a 100% vertically integrated company headquartered in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada, Avidbots offers comprehensive service and support to customers in Canada, the U.S.A., France, Norway, UAE, Singapore, Japan and Australia. For more information, visit www.avidbots.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidbots-bringing-robots-to-the-education-market-in-the-united-arab-emirates-uae-300630985.html

SOURCE Avidbots