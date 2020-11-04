Avidea Technologies and Collaborators Publish Results in Nature Immunology Showing SNAP Cancer Vaccine Administered IV Generates Stem-Like (TCF1+) Neoantigen-Specific CD8+ T cells Resulting in Improved Efficacy

Intravenous SNAP Cancer Vaccine Generates Stem-Like (TCF1+) antigen-Specific CD8+ T cells Resulting in Improved Efficacy Tweet this

"Recent discoveries in cancer immunology have demonstrated the importance of TCF1+ CD8 T cells, which have stem-like properties and show enhanced proliferation in response to checkpoint inhibitors," said Dr. Andrew Ishizuka, Avidea's Chief Scientific Officer. "Our findings reported in Nature Immunology show how the design and route of administration of the SNAP Cancer Vaccine allows for control over the proportion of TCF1+ CD8 T cells generated in vivo."

"Many vaccines can only be given by the intramuscular or subcutaneous route. By design, SNAP CV can be administered by any route, including IV, which provides maximal flexibility to control the differentiation of anti-tumor T cells as we pursue SNAP CV monotherapy and combination immunotherapies to combat cancer," said Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, Avidea's Chief Executive Officer. "These results provide further insight as to how SNAP CV can be best utilized to improve outcomes for cancer patients and are fueling our team's efforts to advance this promising therapy to clinic."

Phase 1 clinical trials of SNAP CV are planned for 2021.

