Avidity Biosciences Announces Appointment of Simona Skerjanec to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the appointment of Simona Skerjanec, M.Pharm, MBA to its board of directors. Ms. Skerjanec brings nearly three decades of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a strong track record in developing and launching therapies, as well as shaping corporate strategy to deliver transformative treatments to people living with serious diseases.

"We are pleased to have Simona join our board of directors. Her global leadership experience and expertise in product commercialization will be invaluable as Avidity builds an integrated global organization to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics," said Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer at Avidity. "Simona's experience in rare diseases, cardiology and neurology will be important as we advance our clinical programs for neuromuscular diseases into pivotal studies and continue to expand the depth and breadth of our AOC platform into additional therapeutic areas, including precision cardiology."

Ms. Skerjanec has led multiple research and development efforts that have resulted in regulatory approvals and launches of commercial therapies in therapeutic areas including neurology and cardiology in the U.S. and other countries. Most recently, Ms. Skerjanec was the Senior Vice President and Global Neuroscience Head at Roche in Switzerland and led the business and global strategy for Roche's portfolio of neurological and rare diseases, including Ocrevus® for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and a novel monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. During her nine-year tenure at Roche, she also served as a General Manager of Roche in Portugal. Prior to joining Roche, Simona was Senior Vice President and Cardiovascular franchise head at The Medicines Company where she held various roles of increasing responsibilities in development and commercialization. She also held positions at Eli Lilly, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

"I am pleased to join the board of directors at Avidity as the company utilizes its transformative science to develop and bring new treatments to help improve the lives of patients and their families around the globe," said Ms. Skerjanec. "I look forward to partnering with the executive leadership team and other members of the board as the company continues to revolutionize the delivery of RNA therapeutics."

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

Avidity cautions readers that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability to advance into pivotal studies and expand the AOC platform into additional therapeutic areas; and the potential to develop treatments to help improve the lives of patients and revolutionize the delivery of RNA therapeutics.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Avidity that any of these plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Avidity's business, including, without limitation: Avidity may not be able to resolve the partial clinical hold related to the serious adverse event which occurred in the Phase 1/2 MARINA™ trial; additional data related to Avidity's current clinical programs that continues to become available may be inconsistent with the data produced as of the respective data cutoff dates; unexpected adverse side effects to, or inadequate efficacy of, Avidity's product candidates that may delay or limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; Avidity's approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on its AOC platform is unproven; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readouts and completion of preclinical studies or clinical trials; the success of its preclinical studies and clinical trials for the company's product candidates; Avidity's dependence on third parties in connection with preclinical and clinical testing and product manufacturing; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and other risks described in Avidity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Avidity cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

