Avidity Biosciences Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the appointment of experienced global commercial and operations executive, Eric Mosbrooker to its board of directors. Mr. Mosbrooker is an industry leader with expertise in building global commercial organizations, as well as marketing, market access, distribution, and compliance.

The company also announced the departure of Roderick Wong, M.D. from the board. Dr. Wong, managing partner and chief investment officer at RTW Investments, LP, joined Avidity's board in November 2019 in conjunction with the company's series C financing.

"We are very pleased to have Eric join our Board further enhancing a commercial perspective that will become increasingly important as our pipeline continues to mature. His experience in rare and genetic diseases is complementary to our existing board members and makes him a welcome addition to the Avidity team," said Sarah Boyce, president and CEO of Avidity. "We are so grateful to Rod for his service over the past year and a half. His expertise was invaluable as we completed our IPO and first follow-on financing."

Mr. Mosbrooker has expertise in gene therapy, rare metabolic diseases, additional orphan conditions and oncology. Mr. Mosbrooker currently serves as the chief operations officer for Cognoa, leading the commercial, program management, product, and business operations functions. Prior to joining Cognoa, he was the chief commercial officer at Audentes Therapeutics overseeing the gene therapy business unit. Mr. Mosbrooker also served as the senior vice president of the Global Orphan Business Unit at Horizon Pharmaceuticals. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

"I am pleased to join the board of directors at Avidity, especially at such an exciting time for the company," said Mr. Mosbrooker. "Avidity's innovative science, clear strategy and strong AOC platform are a winning combination to improve the lives of people affected by serious diseases. I look forward to working with other board members and the management team to serve patients and their families as Avidity emerges as a leader in the RNA space."

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCsTM). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The FDA has cleared Avidity to proceed with the Phase 1/2 MARINATM trial of AOC 1001 in adults with DM1. Its advancing and expanding pipeline also includes programs in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), muscle atrophy and Pompe disease. The company is planning for AOC 1044, the lead of three programs for the treatment of DMD, and its AOC FSHD program to enter the clinic in 2022. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

