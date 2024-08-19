Avidity Biosciences Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,418,000 shares of its common stock, including 1,098,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $41.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Avidity from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $345.1 million. All of the shares sold in the offering were sold by Avidity.

Avidity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund the development of its clinical programs, to advance research and development associated with its AOC platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners, TD Cowen, Cantor, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Raymond James, Chardan and Needham & Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Avidity pursuant to a shelf registration statement that became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC c/o Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at [email protected], TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846, or by email at [email protected], Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at [email protected], Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected], or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 (option #5), or by email at [email protected]. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Avidity cautions readers that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Avidity's anticipated use of proceeds from the public offering. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Avidity that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Avidity's business described in prior press releases and in filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Avidity's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Avidity cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Avidity undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Mike MacLean

(619) 837-5014

[email protected]

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.