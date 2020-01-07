Avidity Biosciences Announces Presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences (Avidity) announced today that it will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 13-16, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

Sarah Boyce, President and CEO of Avidity, will present an overview of the company's novel approach to treating rare muscle disorders and other serious diseases using Avidity's proprietary Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's AOCs combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies with the specificity of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics to modulate disease-related RNAs in many cell types and tissues. This presentation follows the close of a successful $100 million Series C in 2019 that will fund development activities and expansion of the Avidity platform to other tissues and organs.

Presentation details are below:

Date: Wednesday, January 15th, 2020

Time: 10:30 am PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a privately-held biotech company pioneering Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC™) for treatment of rare muscle disorders and other serious diseases. AOCs combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the specificity of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics to enable more effective targeting of tissues, such as skeletal muscle, immune cells, and heart to create a pipeline of targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics. The company's lead research program addresses myotonic dystrophy type I, a disease with no approved treatment options. In April 2019, Avidity Biosciences and Eli Lilly announced a strategic partnership to utilize Avidity's AOC technology to pursue therapeutic targets initially focused on immunology and other indications. For more information, please visit www.aviditybio.com.

Contacts:

Company:

Leslie Ann Kerins

(858) 401-7900

leslie@aviditybio.com

Media and Investors:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

858-366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com

