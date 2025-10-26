Avidity Biosciences Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Novartis AG

Novartis to acquire Avidity for USD 72.00 per share in cash for total equity value of approximately USD 12.0 billion

Avidity expects to separate its early-stage precision cardiology programs into a new company ("SpinCo")

Closing expected in 1H2026 subject to completion of the separation of SpinCo from Avidity and other customary closing conditions

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. ("Avidity") (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates ("AOCs™") to profoundly improve people's lives, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Novartis AG ("Novartis") which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The acquisition will follow the separation of Avidity's early-stage precision cardiology programs into SpinCo, which is expected to be a publicly traded company. SpinCo will be led by Kathleen Gallagher, currently Avidity's chief program officer, as chief executive officer. Sarah Boyce, currently Avidity's chief executive officer, will serve as chair of the board.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Avidity common stock will receive USD 72.00 per share in cash at closing, representing a premium of approximately 46% over Avidity's closing share price on October 24, 2025 of USD 49.15 and approximately 62% over Avidity's October 24 closing 30-day volume weighted average price of USD 44.42, and valuing the company at approximately USD 12.0 billion on a fully diluted basis. Avidity stockholders will also receive consideration for the separation of the SpinCo business.

"Avidity has expanded the possibilities of what RNA therapeutics can deliver to patients by advancing innovative science and creating an organization with a strong commitment to providing access to our potential medicines. We are confident that this transaction with Novartis maximizes value for our investors and will support the global expansion of our neuroscience pipeline," said Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer of Avidity. "I am incredibly proud of what we have created in close collaboration with the patient and clinical communities we serve, and I want to thank them and the Avidity team for their commitment and dedication."

Novartis will acquire Avidity's programs and pipeline in neuroscience and gain access to its differentiated RNA-targeting delivery platform. The agreement includes three late-stage clinical development programs: delpacibart zotadirsen (del-zota) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), delpacibart etedesiran (del-desiran) for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax) for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

SpinCo will focus on Avidity's early-stage programs in precision cardiology. Key programs include AOC 1086 and AOC 1072, which target rare genetic cardiomyopathies, including phospholamban (PLN) and Protein Kinase AMP-activated non-catalytic subunit Gamma 2 ("PRKAG2") Syndrome, respectively. SpinCo will also encompass collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company and hold rights to continue the development of Avidity's proprietary platform, including next-generation technology improvements, for applications in the cardiology field.

"We have already seen the tremendous impact targeted delivery of RNA therapeutics to muscle can have for people living with rare diseases based on the impressive advancements Avidity has made with its neuroscience programs," said Kathleen Gallagher, currently chief program officer at Avidity. "Avidity's precision cardiology pipeline is poised to progress rapidly, and I am excited to lead the team that will build on our groundbreaking AOC platform with the potential to address high unmet need in cardiovascular diseases."

Transaction details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Novartis, through a merger with a newly formed indirect wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Avidity and holders of Avidity common stock will receive USD 72.00 per share in cash at closing.

Prior to the closing of the merger, Avidity will transfer to SpinCo, currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Avidity, the early-stage precision cardiology programs and collaborations of Avidity. Holders of Avidity common stock will receive (1) a distribution of one share of SpinCo for every ten shares of Avidity they hold and/or (2) a pro rata cash distribution of the proceeds received by Avidity prior to the closing if certain SpinCo assets are, or SpinCo itself is, sold to a third party. SpinCo is expected to begin trading as a new public company following the spin-off and capitalized with $270 million in cash. SpinCo will be led by Kathleen Gallagher as chief executive officer. Sarah Boyce will be chair of the board.

The transfer of assets to SpinCo includes certain Avidity assets that trigger a right of first negotiation with an existing collaboration partner of Avidity that will be notified concurrently with this announcement. Discussions, if any, with the existing collaboration partner will occur confidentially.

The acquisition by Novartis of Avidity is subject to the completion of the separation of SpinCo and other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and the approval of Avidity's stockholders. The companies expect the transactions to close in the first half of 2026. Until closing, Novartis and Avidity will continue to operate as separate and independent companies.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as financial advisors to Avidity, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as its legal advisor.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is also advancing two wholly owned precision cardiology development candidates addressing rare genetic cardiomyopathies. In addition, Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

