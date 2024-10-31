Avidity Biosciences to Host Investor and Analyst Event Focused on Precision Cardiology Candidates and First Look at Next-Generation Technology Innovations on November 12, 2024

Avidity to present poster on precision cardiology candidate at American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024 taking place November 16-18, 2024

Volume 11 of investor and analyst event series will be available via webcast November 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will share new development candidates from its precision cardiology portfolio and provide a first look at its next-generation technology innovations.

Video Webcast Information

The company is hosting Volume 11 of its investor and analyst event series on November 12, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET. The virtual event will be available via a live video webcast and can be accessed here or from the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avidity's website following the event.

Avidity will be presenting a poster on a lead precision cardiology candidate at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024 on November 16, 2024, at 11:40 a.m. CT in Chicago, Illinois.

POSTER PRESENTATION

November 16, 2024: 11:40 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. CT

Novel Precision Cardiology Treatment for PRKAG2 Cardiomyopathy, a Subset of Patients with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

The poster will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

