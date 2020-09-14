Avidity Biosciences to Present at Several Upcoming Virtual Scientific Meetings

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will present at several upcoming virtual scientific meetings.

TIDES USA 2020 (Sept. 15th - 18th)

Session Chair

Date: Wednesday, September 16th, 3:45 PM – 4:30 PM, ET

16th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) 2020 (Sept. 27th - 30th)

Title: Recent Progress with Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates

Date: Monday, September 28th, 12:45 PM – 1:10 PM, ET

Next Generation Protein Therapeutics & Bioconjugates Summit 2020 (Nov. 2nd - 5th)

Title: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics: Now on Target with Antibody Conjugates

Date: Thursday, November 5th, 9:40 AM – 10:00 AM, ET

TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics (Nov. 11th - 13th)

Keynote Address: Recent Advances with Antibody-siRNA Conjugates

Date: Friday, November 13th, 2:45PM – 3:30 PM, CET

3rd Annual Neuromuscular Drug Development Summit (Dec. 1st - 3rd)

Title: Pioneering a New Class of Oligonucleotide Therapies: Developing an Oligonucleotide Antibody Conjugate for the Treatment of DM1

Date: Thursday, December 3rd, 10:10 AM – 10:30 AM, ET

"Presenting at five premier RNA-focused and neuromuscular conferences is an important opportunity to highlight the continued advancement of our novel AOC platform," said Art Levin, Chief Scientific Officer. "We are progressing this research to the clinic as we expect AOC 1001, our first clinical candidate, to enter a Phase 1/2 clinical trial next year in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1, a serious genetic disease with no available treatment."

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called AOCs designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity utilizes its proprietary AOC platform to design, engineer and develop therapeutics that combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies in order to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its four other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune and other cell types. Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Avidity cautions readers that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential to develop a meaningful pipeline of novel AOC therapeutics; the selection of clinical candidates; and the initiation of first-in-human studies with a planned Phase 1/2 trial in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Avidity that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: we are early in our development efforts and all of our development programs are in the preclinical or discovery stage; our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our AOC platform is unproven, and we do not know whether we will be able to develop any products of commercial value; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; disruption to our operations from the COVID-19 pandemic; the success of our preclinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates; our dependence on third parties in connection with preclinical testing and product manufacturing; unexpected adverse side effects, off target effects, or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries, including acceptance of INDs and similar foreign regulatory filings and our proposed design of future clinical trials; risks related to integration of new management personnel; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Avidity cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

