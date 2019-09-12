Avidity Biosciences to Present at the 2019 Myotonic Annual Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, a privately-held biotechnology company pioneering Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that Arthur A. Levin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2019 Myotonic Annual Conference on Saturday, September 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held September 13-14, 2019 in Philadelphia.

"Although oligonucleotides have shown promise for the treatment of muscle diseases, delivery has proven to be a challenge to the development of effective therapeutics," said Dr. Levin. "Avidity has developed a powerful approach to overcome the oligonucleotide delivery challenge, and our AOCs are uniquely suited to treat myotonic dystrophy. We welcome the chance to share an update on our progress and our plans with the the myotonic dystrophy community at this year's conference."

About Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a privately-held biotech company pioneering Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC™). AOCs combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics to overcome barriers to the delivery of oligonucleotides and target genetic drivers of disease. Using its AOC™ technology, Avidity has demonstrated significant and sustained reductions of disease-related mRNAs expression in murine and primate models with ED50 of < 1mg/kg siRNA and and EC50 in the nanomolar range. The company is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of therapeutic candidates to treat diseases including myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and other disorders. In addition, Avidity and Eli Lilly announced a strategic partnership in April 2019 to utilize Avidity's AOC™ technology to pursue therapeutic targets initially focused on immunology and other indications. Avidity has raised $30 million in venture financing from a top-tier group of investors, including Takeda Ventures, Alethea Capital, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Brace Pharma, EcoR1 Capital, F-Prime Capital, Moore Venture Partners, and Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group. For more information, please visit www.aviditybio.com.

Contacts:

Company and Media:

Leslie Ann Kerins

(858) 401-7900

leslie@aviditybio.com

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

aviditybio.com

