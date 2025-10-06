Avidity Biosciences to Present Data from EXPLORE44® Clinical Development Program of Del-Zota in DMD44 at 30th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™) to profoundly improve people's lives, today announced that it will deliver late-breaking oral and poster presentations at the 30th Annual International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS), to be held October 7-11, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

The data to be presented at WMS will reinforce and build on the positive data announced by Avidity in September 2025 which showed reversal of disease progression and unprecedented improvement compared to baseline and natural history across multiple functional measures for participants living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44) treated continuously with delpacibart zotadirsen (del-zota) for one year in the Phase 1/2 EXPLORE44® and Phase 2 EXPLORE44-OLE™ trials. Del-zota is investigational, and it is not approved by the FDA. Its safety and efficacy have not been established.

30th Annual World Muscle Society Congress Presentations

Delpacibart zotadirsen (del-zota) showed trends toward improvement in functional and patient-reported outcomes in individuals with DMD amenable to exon 44 skipping Oral presentation: Kevin M. Flanigan, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hospital, to present on October 11, 2025, from 12:33 - 12:45 p.m. CET

Delpacibart Zotadirsen (Del-zota) Increased Dystrophin and Improved Muscle Integrity Markers Regardless of Ambulatory Status in Individuals with DMD44 Poster presentation (674P): Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital, to present on October 8, 2025, from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. CET



The presentation and poster will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is also advancing two wholly-owned precision cardiology development candidates addressing rare genetic cardiomyopathies. In addition, Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Avidity cautions readers that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the characterization of the data presented by Avidity in September 2025 and the impact of that data on the advancement of del-zota; the potential for del-zota to reverse the progression of DMD44; the status of the clinical study of del-zota; Avidity's plans to present additional data from the EXPLORE44® program and the timing thereof; and Avidity's platform, planned operations and programs. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Avidity that any of these plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Avidity's business and beyond its control, including, without limitation: preliminary results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results; further analysis of existing clinical data and analysis of new data may lead to conclusions different from those established as of the data cutoff dates in the clinical trial of del-zota, and such data may not meet Avidity's or regulators' expectations; unexpected adverse side effects to, or inadequate efficacy of, del-zota that may delay or limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; later developments with the FDA and other global regulators that could be inconsistent with the feedback received to date regarding del-zota and which could delay its currently anticipated timelines; Avidity's approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on its AOC™ platform is unproven; potential delays in the EXPLORE44-OLE™ study; Avidity's dependence on third parties in connection with clinical testing and product manufacturing; legislative, judicial and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Avidity could exhaust its available capital resources sooner than it currently expects; and other risks described in Avidity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Avidity cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

