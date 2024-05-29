Avidity Biosciences to Present Preliminary Data from Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE™ Trial of AOC 1020 in People Living with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy at 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress

Jeffrey M. Statland, M.D., Professor of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center, and FORTITUDE trial investigator, will join Avidity management to present data from FORTITUDE™

Avidity to host Volume 9 of investor and analyst event series via webcast June 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will be presenting one oral and one poster presentation at the 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress, being held June 13-14, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

Jeffrey M. Statland, M.D., Professor of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center, and FORTITUDE™ trial investigator, will present preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE™ clinical trial of AOC 1020 in people living with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

In addition, Avidity management will be joined by Dr. Statland on June 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET for a live video webcast event to discuss the AOC 1020 preliminary data from the FORTITUDE trial, which will be available on the company's website.

ORAL PRESENTATION

June 14, 2024: 4:50 pm MDT

Interim Results from FORTITUDE™, a Randomized Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating AOC 1020 in Adults with FSHD

POSTER PRESENTATION

June 13, 2024: 7:00 – 8:30 pm MDT

Increasing Diversity in Clinical Trial Participation: An Exploration of Clinical Trial Site Engagement

The presentation and poster will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

Video Webcast Information

The company is hosting Volume 9 of its investor and analyst event series on June 12, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the preliminary data from the FORTITUDE™ trial of AOC 1020 in people living with FSHD. The virtual event will be available via a live video webcast and can be accessed here or from the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avidity's website following the event.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Avidity cautions readers that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the company's plans to discuss preliminary data from its FORTITUDE™ study and to participate in the 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Avidity that any of these plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Avidity's business and those beyond its control. Avidity cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

