Avidity Science Expands Biomedical Research Solutions Through Acquisition of UMG, Inc.

WATERFORD, Wis., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Avidity Science announces another significant step in expanding its global leadership in biomedical research solutions via the acquisition of UMG, Inc. This investment expands Avidity's Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions, enhancing its support of the global biomedical research community.

"We are excited about this investment as it adds unique design, engineering and manufacturing capacity of RFID transponders and readers used in research model identification," said Doug Lohse, chief executive officer, Avidity Science. "The combination of UMG and Avidity's Bio Medic Data Systems portfolio enables our company to provide unmatched support to the increasingly critical biomedical research efforts around the world."

UMG provides advanced state-of-the-art products for the safest, most accurate identification of research models available today, creating fully integrated systems designed to automate gathering, recording, and validating research data for researchers and facilities.

"We are confident that Avidity Science will build on our great tradition of innovation through continued investment. We are excited for our employees to join the growing Avidity Science team and will ensure a smooth business transition," said Don Urbas, president of UMG, Inc.

Lohse concluded, "This investment represents another critical step in achieving our Vision of enabling science to improve the quality of life. With six acquisitions and a major capacity expansion over the last four years, Avidity Science has established a diversified solutions portfolio and global footprint, strengthening our position as a trusted partner to the research community."

About Avidity Science

Avidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification and delivery, control and monitoring and service solutions for the life science and biomedical research communities. Since 1969, our mission has been to enable science to improve the quality of life. With operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia, we are a trusted partner to the global research community through unrivaled technology and support. For more information about these investments and our company, please visit www.AvidityScience.com.

