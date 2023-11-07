Avidity Science® launches Solo™ S system, setting a new standard for laboratory water purification sustainability

News provided by

Avidity Science

07 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

LONG CRENDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Science is proud to announce the launch of the world's first laboratory ultrapure water system with reusable plastic cartridges, the Avidity Science Solo S. Avidity Science showcased the SoloS at The Lab Innovations Trade Show in Birmingham, UK, November 1 -2.

The SoloS is a benchtop Type 1 water purification system producing Ultrapure water directly from tap water, up to 10 liters per day. Unique to Avidity's SoloS its novel system design enables plastic consumables to be reused, instead of disposed, as part of the AvRecycle™ plan, provides up to 90% reduction in carbon emissions relating to plastic production and eliminates customers' plastic waste without compromising water quality.

AvRecycleprovides the opportunity for researchers to return their spent cartridges to Avidity Science who will disassemble, empty and clean them before refilling and creating new cartridges reusing the plastic components and pretreatment media for the same purpose multiple times. 

Designed to meet the current needs of research laboratories, the SoloS is compact, simple to operate and maintain with a 5-inch intuitive, icon-based, touch screen and Near Field Communication (NFC) for cartridge identification and traceability. Paperless data logging and acquisition capability which meets regulatory compliance is easily accessible and supports critical research needs.

The SoloS platform, utilizing the proven water purification technologies of Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Deionization (DI) with differentiating non-carbon reusable pretreatment and mercury-free LED UV, is specifically designed to deliver ultrapure water with reduced water and energy consumption to minimize environmental footprint for the customer.

"We believe the SoloS sets a new standard for laboratory water system sustainability with its unique reusable cartridge design and AvRecycle™" said Tim McDougle, Executive Vice President, Global Life Sciences for Avidity Science. "For decades Avidity has focused on driving innovation to match customer needs and the SoloS is an excellent example of how we meet both our customers' critical water quality and environmental impact needs."

About Avidity Science

Avidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification and delivery, control and monitoring and service solutions for the life science and biomedical research communities. Since 1969, our mission has been to enable science to improve the quality of life. With operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia, we are a trusted partner to the global research community through differentiated technology and support. For more information about our company, please visit www.AvidityScience.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266743/AVS_Solo_PR_Image_72.jpg

Also from this source

Avidity Science® lance le système Solo™ S, qui établit une nouvelle norme en matière de durabilité de la purification de l'eau en laboratoire

Avidity Science® lance le système Solo™ S, qui établit une nouvelle norme en matière de durabilité de la purification de l'eau en laboratoire

Avidity Science est fière d'annoncer le lancement du premier système d'eau ultrapure de laboratoire au monde avec des cartouches en plastique...
Avidity Science® bringt das Solo™ S-System auf den Markt und setzt damit einen neuen Standard für nachhaltige Wasseraufbereitung im Labor

Avidity Science® bringt das Solo™ S-System auf den Markt und setzt damit einen neuen Standard für nachhaltige Wasseraufbereitung im Labor

Avidity Science ist stolz darauf, die Markteinführung des weltweit ersten Reinstwassersystems für Labore mit wiederverwendbaren Kunststoffkartuschen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.