Avidon Health Adds Vice President of Sales to Lead Growth of Population Health Division

CRANFORD, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Mihalic joins Avidon Health as Vice President of Sales, bringing decades of healthcare sales and leadership experience to help expand Avidon's growing population health business. Mihalic will be responsible for leading the Avidon sales team, developing new business opportunities, and contributing to the development of customized solutions aimed at improving health engagement and outcomes for large populations.

Originally a founding partner of MedPro Wellness (predecessor of Avidon Health), Mr. Mihalic has a comprehensive knowledge of the business of healthcare with a focused interest on factors that drive both clinical and economic value to improve patient outcomes. In his role prior to Avidon, Mr. Mihalic gained expertise selling innovative technologies to healthcare systems and physicians while working for industry leading organizations such as Medtronic and Cardinal Health. Having spent the previous nine years at medical device company ACell, he played a critical role in the success of the sales organization leading up to the acquisition by Integra LifeSciences.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Avidon Health team," said Mihalic. "It is a great privilege to work for an organization dedicated to fixing the biggest problems in healthcare and changing lives. I look forward to being part of the team and making contributions on the execution and growth of key verticals, especially health systems and payers."

Mr. Mihalic's addition comes at a critical time following the acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, a leader in online cognitive behavioral training, by MedPro Wellness, experts in virtual 1-to-1 health coaching. Those organizations joined to launch Avidon Health at the end of 2020, which now covers more than 4 million lives throughout the U.S. and internationally. Mihalic will play an instrumental role in advancing Avidon's commitment to providing evidence-based solutions proven to solve some of the most difficult challenges facing the healthcare industry, particularly around how to deliver cost-efficient, personalized care for large populations.

About Avidon Health

Launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, Avidon Health is a team of behavior change experts who are passionate about providing health strategies that empower people to make positive life changes. We focus on the individual rather than the condition using innovative engagement technology, impactful courses and content, and care team support to drive meaningful outcomes at scale. Our mission: to change lives by fixing the engagement problem in healthcare. Learn more at www.avidonhealth.com.

