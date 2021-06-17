Avidon Health Launches Behavior Change Solution for Substance Use Disorders

CRANFORD, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidon Health, a leading provider of coaching solutions proven to break unhealthy habits for diverse populations, announced today the launch of LivingClear, their latest cognitive behavior change course targeting substance use disorders (SUD). Created by addiction specialists, LivingClear provides an accessible, scalable solution for organizations and healthcare providers who need to better support patients, members and employees who may be struggling with a SUD.

"Individuals who struggle with substance use disorders are often in a cycle that, for many, can feel hopeless," said Tim Aumueller, co-CEO at Avidon Health. "Their brains have been trained to encourage them to keep using the substance, making lasting change difficult to achieve. However, LivingClear takes a different approach by focusing on the emotional and environmental factors that contribute to substance use. And by offering this as a low-cost, easily accessible, online learning experience, we're effectively eliminating many of the traditional barriers for those seeking help."

The course comprises online sessions led by substance use disorder experts and those with lived experience. LivingClear features:

Nine self-paced sessions designed to be completed over 2-9 weeks

Curriculum that breaks the pattern of routine substance use by using principles of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Online and offline interactive support

Turnkey virtual support

24/7 accessibility on any device

White-label options

"There is a lot of stigma around substance use disorders, which often discourages people from seeking help," said Clark Lagemann, co-CEO at Avidon Health. "One in seven people develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime. Quite often people know they might have a problem but are too embarrassed to ask. Our goal at Avidon Health is to equip organizations with a highly scalable solution so they can support those who are at risk or want help, and can offer confidential treatment options."

Avidon Health has more than 20 years of experience helping some of the country's largest healthcare organizations change unhealthy behaviors for their populations. While this course is their first to focus exclusively on SUDs, it leverages the same CBT-based methods proven effective in their other courses for tobacco, alcohol, and food addictions.

Tommie M. Richardson, MD, CAS, a leading addiction medicine specialist and advisor on the development of this course, adds "our understanding of addiction and the behavioral triggers that drive it has come a long way. In my many years of experience, I have not come across anything like this program."

With LivingClear, organizations have a flexible solution ideal for supporting:

Those who are seeking discreet addiction support

Individuals who may not know they have a problem but suspect they do

Employees who failed a drug test and require remediation

Organizations looking to supplement existing rehab and MAT programs with cost-effective, scalable support

To learn more about LivingClear, visit https://go.avidonhealth.com/livingclear

About Avidon Health:

Launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, Avidon Health is a team of behavior change experts who are passionate about providing health strategies that empower people to make positive life changes. Avidon's proprietary digital health platform, Engagement Rx™, is an innovative, white-label coaching solution that helps drive behavior change for diverse populations at scale. We use cognitive behavioral training and technology that focuses on the individual, not just their condition, to create lasting outcomes. We also provide care team resources including staff, our Coach+ CRM, and comprehensive team training. Learn more at www.avidonhealth.com.

SOURCE Avidon Health

