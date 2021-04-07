Avidon Health Launches Engagement Rx™ Platform to Improve Health Outcomes at Greater Scale

CRANFORD, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidon Health , a leading health engagement and behavior change company, today announced the official launch of Engagement Rx . The innovative behavior change solution uses human-centered and data-driven cognitive training methods to create healthy habits and health outcomes. Engagement Rx intuitively guides behavior change processes for participants and provides robust administrative control and reporting for the organizations delivering care.

"Our goal is to create sustainable outcomes for individuals by delivering a personalized, results-driven experience," said co-CEO, Tim Aumueller. "Engagement Rx is developed on a solid foundation of science-backed methods which are rooted in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and other behavior-change frameworks. By combining user-friendly technology with evidenced-based coaching techniques, we're helping people lead healthier, happier lives."

Regardless of a participant's goals, the platform provides uniquely targeted care paths to create long-term positive results. With Engagement Rx, healthcare organizations and employers can deliver programs to help individuals prevent or end their struggles with unhealthy behaviors that lead to chronic health conditions in a highly scalable, cost-efficient way.

"Ultimately, better engagement is the best way for us to change lives," said co-CEO Clark Lagemann. "Research has shown that most chronic conditions—and the massive healthcare and other costs they drive—can be prevented by helping people develop and stick to healthier habits. But to do so, we need to focus on fixing the engagement problem in healthcare. Engagement Rx is different because it focuses on the individual, not just the condition."

While Engagement Rx is one complete solution, it's comprised of several core components that uniquely contribute to the engagement process:



Engagement technology thoughtfully deployed to automate communications, track data, and drive accountability;

Cognitive behavioral training courses and microlearning content to break down harmful beliefs, thoughts, and emotions, and replace them with empowering cognitive responses;

Care Team resources, including engagement training (in partnership with Johns Hopkins Patient Engagement Program), our proprietary Coach+ CRM, and highly trained staff to support population health initiatives.

Engagement Rx is a turnkey, white-label solution that drives behavior change for diverse populations at scale. It can be accessed on any device through a web-based, HIPAA-compliant portal.

The platform was developed by an integrated team of health, technology, and behavior change experts with more than 20 years of coaching, content and technical expertise. Engagement Rx combines the best of digital behavior change courses and real human coaching brought together by MedPro Wellness and SelfHelpWorks, which merged in 2020 to become Avidon Health.

To learn more about Engagement Rx, visit avidonhealth.com .

About Avidon Health:

Launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, Avidon Health is a team of behavior change experts who are passionate about providing health strategies that empower people to make positive life changes. Avidon's proprietary digital health platform, Engagement Rx, is an innovative behavior change solution that focuses on the individual, not just the condition. We use cognitive behavior training and technology to advance the human connection and create lasting outcomes. We also support clients with care team resources that include staff, our Coach+ CRM, and comprehensive team training.

Learn more at www.avidonhealth.com .

SOURCE Avidon Health

Related Links

http://www.avidonhealth.com

